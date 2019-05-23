Roaring Fork area weekend planner, May 24

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

Tats for Cats and Dogs

11 a.m., Friday — White Lodge Tattoo & Gallery will be offering flash sheet tattoos. All proceeds benefit Colorado Animal Rescue. Doors open at 11 a.m., and the first 15-20 sign-ups are guaranteed. Flash sheet will be released at 10 a.m. the day of the event. White Lodge will be giving away two $100 gift certificates, and free coffee from Deja Brew Coffee and tea will be available.

White Lodge Tattoo & Gallery, 824 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $100

Dinner Theatre Spring Show

6 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday — The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue two-hour family fun dinner theater show, presents professional talent performing a variety of comedy skits, jokes, dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations that are guaranteed to entertain.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $16-$25

GSHS Fine Arts Week

6 p.m., Friday — The 30th annual GSHS Fine Arts Week Art Show instrumental ensembles concert starts at 6 p.m. at Jeannie Miller Theater.

Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

A Band Called Alexis

6 p.m., Friday — A Band Called Alexis play live music in Silt Plaza from 6-9 p.m. Silt Plaza is behind Town Hall and the Silt Library. Bring a chair. Concessions and beer and wine garden available.

Silt Branch Library, 680 Home Ave., Silt | Free

Live Music with dinner

6 p.m., Friday — Guilty Pleasure is live at Kanpai Sushi & Bar.

Kanpai Sushi & Bar, 3950 Midland Ave., Glenwood Springs | No Cover Charge

Live music

8:30 p.m., Friday — The Currys and Ryan Roberts play a fun mix of Americana, Celtic and reggae live at Rivers Restaurant Friday from 8:30–11:30 p.m.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | No Cover Charge

Echo Monday live

9 p.m., Friday — Echo Monday returns to Native Son playing ’90s to modern hard/alt rock music with actual instruments.

Native Son, 813 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free