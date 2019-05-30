Roaring Fork Valley Weekend Planner

PUSH Dance Company

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson

7 p.m., Friday — Heathers Savory Pies hosts vocalist, bassist, saxophonist and guitar player Chris Bank and saxophonist Mark Johnson Friday in Basalt. Bank has been a regular performer in the Aspen area for 21 years in house bands including the St. Regis, Syzygy and the Little Nell Hotel. Johnson, a graduate of Boston’s Berklee College of Music who settled in New York City, has played all over the Tri-State area.

Heathers Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 970-927-0151

Live at Rivers Restaurant

8:30 p.m., Friday — Live at Rivers Restaurant Valle Musico plays elegant guitar-based music with classical, jazz, Latin and worldbeat elements.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | No cover charge

All-levels Dance Workshop with PUSH Dance Company

10 a.m., Saturday — As part of a week-long residency with Dance Initiative, PUSH Dance Company brings this inspiring workshop to the public. PUSH TECHNIQUE draws upon the body as a mechanism to create flow, groove and dynamic movement. This workshop is open to the community and all dancers of all abilities. Young dancers who can follow instruction and maintain control of themselves are welcome.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | $15

Studio Demo + Q&A with PUSH Dance Company

1 p.m., Saturday — Join PUSH in an informal demonstration followed by a question and answer period in the open studio at The Launchpad. PUSH will show some of its work in progress as part of its full-length piece, Codelining, which will be performed in its entirety on June 7 at the 11th annual Aspen Fringe Festival.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | $15

Live Music at the Vaudeville

7:30 p.m., Saturday — Come dance to outstanding country and rock when local bands A Band Called Alexis and Citizen Twang take the stage at Glenwood Vaudeville Revue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.. Glenwood Springs | $20