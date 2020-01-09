Silver City Saloon plays host to Aspen Comedy Show series

IF YOU GO ... What: Aspen Comedy Show When: Saturday, Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m. Where: Silver City Saloon, 210 S. Galena St. Cost: FREE More information: www.markmasters.co

The free Aspen Comedy Show returns to Silver City Saloon in downtown Aspen on Friday.

This monthly comedy show debuted last month and brought laughs to more than 50 locals. The January show will be headlined by Nathan Lund and emceed by comedian Mark Masters, who organizes the event.

“I’m really excited about our January lineup,” Masters said in a news release. “We have an amazing headliner who has been on TV and is 15 years into comedy at this point. He hosts an amazing live wrestling comedy show that is legend in Denver, and he regularly performs at Comedy Works.”

Lund began his comedy career in Las Vegas. From his first appearance onstage, he “felt an intense high” and was “hooked on the pursuit of making people laugh.”

Besides television credits, Lund has appeared at national comedy festivals including Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Fest, High Plains Comedy Festival, 208 Fest and the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival.

He has performed many times in mountain communities and says that “audiences everywhere are the same, they just want to laugh.” Just another lesson he learned working with some of his favorite comedians like Doug Stanhope, Maria Bamford and Dave Attell.

Feature act Kate Strobel also is based out of Denver. She has been a semi-finalist in the prestigious Comedy Works New Faces contest. She is well-known for her honest and unique voice that hilariously grapples with what it is like to be socially awkward and perpetually anxious.

Strobel has performed in mountain towns Durango and Dolores and loves the community spirit she has encountered and great audiences. She cites Denver favorites Christie Buchele and Janae Burris as influences on her comedy.

“Silver City is excited to have the Aspen Comedy series this winter on a monthly basis,” said Jeremy Lipman, owner of Silver City. “With a great turnout for our first comedy show in December, it’s our hope that these free shows are something the local community can enjoy going forward.”

The Aspen Comedy Show is Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Silver City Saloon in downtown Aspen. It is free, but tips for the performers are welcomed.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, the comedians will continue their tour at Vail Brewing Co. in EagleVail.

More information is available at http://www.markmasters.co/aspencomedyshow.