Ski Spree glee this weekend with Taste of Sunlight, treasure hunt, torchlight parade, fireworks

Fireworks over the Sunlight Mountain base area during a past Ski Spree.

Powder Street Photography

Ski Spree, Sunlight Mountain Resort’s annual winter festival, returns this weekend with lots of fresh powder from a huge snowstorm expected just in time for the celebration.

The event includes a two-day Mountain Treasure Hunt both Saturday and Sunday. But most of the festivities, including the fourth annual Taste of Sunlight takes place during aprés ski on Saturday.

Some of the Roaring Fork Valley’s top restaurants are participating in the Taste this year, and tasters will have the chance to vote on their favorites, according to Sunlight Sales and Marketing Director Troy Hawks.

Scheduled to provide the eats are The Pullman, Carbondale Beer Works, Patina Bar & Grille, Heidi’s Deli, Uncle Pizza, Jimmy Johns, Sweet Coloradough, Qdoba, the Sunlight Mountain Inn, and Sunny Pop and taco samplings from Sunlight’s Compass Mountain Grill food truck.

Although not a restaurant, Roaring Fork Spice — a regular at several area festivals and in local boutiques — will also be in on the action.

The tasting begins at 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15, and are available online at SunlightMTN.com, or at the mountain the day of the event.

Adult beverage samplings will be available for an extra $5 from Evergood Elixirs, Pacifico, New Belgium and Colorado Native. A souvenir Taste of Sunlight cup is part of the deal, Hawks said.

Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. to the top three restaurants as voted on by the tasters, immediately followed by the Fire & Ice Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Show, sponsored by ANB Bank, at 6 p.m.

The Mountain Treasure Hunt starts at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Participants will search the mountain for the oversized ANB Bank dollar bills, and redeem them in the Guest Services Office for prizes, including a free 2020-21 season pass to be given out on Sunday.

Sunlight Ski Spree schedule of events Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. — Lifts open, Mountain Treasure Hunt begins Saturday only 3 p.m. — Taste of Sunlight begins 5:30 p.m. — Taste of Sunlight awards and prize giveaway 6 p.m. — Fire & Ice Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Show