Steve’s Guitars to hold 100th consecutive Friday stream as COVID cancels New Year’s Eve events across the valley

Steve's Guitars owner Steve Standiford plays a tune on his guitar inside his shop in downtown Carbondale.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

As the omicron COVID variant cancels events across Colorado, a telling showcase of the times will hit a milestone.

Carbondale music shop Steve’s Guitars will host its 100th consecutive Friday live stream on New Year’s Eve with Carbondale band Red Hill Rollers with an opening act from Curly Bill.

“We have decided to still have a live stream on Streamin’ Steve’s on Friday night,” Steve’s Guitars owner Steve Standiford said via email. “But, we will not have a live audience as we had hoped.”

The show begins at 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and continues into 2022. It will be streamed on YouTube through GrassRoots TV.

The venue started online showings shortly after the pandemic began, though the venture was a longtime vision of Standiford, he previously told the Post Independent.

It may be the 100th live stream, but the store has held performances for “going on” 1,100 Fridays, according to a promotional email from Steve’s Guitars.

More information is available on GrassRootsTV.org/stevesguitars.