Summer Dance MicroFest to grace Thompson House grounds

Same Stableford will present a piece he calls “Contrast" for Summer Dance MicroFest at the Thompson Historic Museum grounds on Aug. 14.

Provided

Dance Initiative will host local dance performances Aug. 14 on the grounds of the Thompson Historic Museum in Carbondale.

“Summer Dance MicroFest” will feature four dance groups commissioned by Dance initiative that will include pieces from choreographers Katrina Toews, Alya Howe, Sam Stableford and the Sopris Soarers.

“Back when everything started being shut down due to (Covid-19), we decided that we wanted to commission some local choreographers, because everyone was out of work and wouldn’t have audiences for a while,” said Dance Initiative Director Megan Jansson. “We hoped that those choreographers could show their pieces sometime late in the summer. So this is the launch.”

Katrina Toews recently moved to Carbondale from Washington DC where she was a dancer and director of the Washington Ballet at Town Hall Education Arts and Recreation Center (THEARC) — a school in Washington DC. Since moving to Carbondale she’s become involved with the local dance community, and this will be the first piece she has presented here.

The piece is titled “Replaced,” and is a modern dance piece that Toews describes as “elevated everyday movements of walking, falling, gathering and holding. The added layer of loss is strong throughout to highlight the significant darkness in our daily lives. The movement is laced with reality of the simplistic and the sadness of letting go. The bodies dance separately most of the time with elements of unison throughout.”

A trio of dancers will perform the piece.

Alya Howe’s piece is a continuation of her theme, “Displaced; Women.” It is part II of a trilogy of new works by Howe commenting on disappeared women, girls and young boys.

“This work could easily be called the vulnerable, the unprotected; inviting us to take off our blinders and cultivate courage to create a visible justice for all. To me John Trudell’s invitation in words, in his poem Crazy Horse, pull me to a deep longing that I have always had to live in harmony and relationship with all life, all of nature,” Howe wrote.

The piece will be performed to “Crazy Horse” by John Trudell, and will include two soloists, Alana Ortiz and Lucy Stewart, and a small group that may include Claudia Pena, Erik Pena, Claudia Pawl, and Flor Paz.

Sam Stableford is a local, 12 years old hip hop dancer who has his own flair. He previously performed with the SOL Theater but has now moved on and is ready to take his dancing to the next level. He is starting his own dance troupe he calls “Voltaic.”

Stableford will present a piece he calls “Contrast.”

“There is a smooth and sharp beat. If you had only one or the other the whole time it would be plain and simple, but when they come together it makes it interesting and complex. This piece was made to show that people, places or things can compliment each other no matter how different,” Stableford wrote.

The Sopris Soarers will present a piece called “Breaking the Tesseract” that they will perform in two acts.

Act 1 is “an aerial trifecta of design dividing the geometric patterns of nature by three to encompass the shapes and beauty of the golden triangle.” Act 2 is “an aerial duo of symmetry and grace breaking the bonds of the four dimensional analog by two.”

Jansson said that the performances will take place in two different outdoor areas of Thompson Historic Museum grounds with chairs set up in socially distanced groups 12 feet apart for families, friends or partners.

Masks will be required, and the event will include no more than 30-35 spectators.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children and can be purchased on the Dance Initiative website at https://www.danceinitiative.org/tickets/summer-20-dance-showcase.

