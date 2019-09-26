Sunlight seeks videos for 4th annual Winter Stoke Film Festival

Sunlight Mountain Resort is inviting local filmmakers to submit their best winter videos to be featured in the fourth annual Winter Stoke Film Festival.

The film festival, produced in conjunction with the nonprofit True Media Foundation of Carbondale, highlights a series of locally produced short videos followed by feature ski movies by Warren Miller Entertainment and Matchstick Productions.

This year local videographers have a chance to win $1,500 in cash prizes.

This year’s deadline for entries is Oct. 1.

Filmmakers are asked to submit outdoor adventure videos that “get us stoked for winter,” according to the release. Three finalists are chosen for each Winter Stoke venue, and the audience votes for their favorite film.

New this year all finalists receive a cash prize. Here’s the purse:

• 1st Place: Golden Boot Award + Sunlight Season Pass + $400

• 2nd Place: $250 + 2 lift tickets

• 3rd Place: $100 + 2 lift tickets

Winter Stoke Film Festival travels to these venues on the following dates:

• Nov. 16: Vaudeville Theatre, Glenwood Springs

• Nov. 23: Third Street Center, Carbondale

How to enter: Videos must be less than three minutes long. Submit videos by emailing a YouTube link to submit@winterstoke.org. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, Oct. 1. Find more info about Winter Stoke at http://www.WinterStoke.org or email info@WinterStoke.org.

About Winter Stoke Film Festival: Founded in 2016, Winter Stoke Film Festival is produced in partnership with the True Media Foundation, a nonprofit based in Carbondale committed to working with local youth to produce media with positive social impact. Event proceeds support the organization’s future programming. Learn more at http://www.TrueMediaFoundation.org.