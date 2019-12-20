The Weekend Dish: Put your best face forward this holiday season

Natural ingredients can be used to make quality skincare recipes at home.



Honey can be helpful in natural skincare.[/caption] Avocado, Yogurt, and Honey Mask for Dry Skin Ingredients 1 avocado 2 tablespoons plain yogurt 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 tablespoon honey Directions: Mash avocados into a pulp. Gently stir in yogurt, olive oil, and honey. Apply to face in gentle, upward motions. Avoid hairline, as ingredients can be more challenging to remove from hair. Allow mask to dry and remove with gentle facial soap and warm water. The omega fatty acids in the avocado and olive oil can help plump skin, while the yogurt and honey will brighten and moisturize dry skin. Banana Acne Mask Ingredients 1 banana, mashed 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder Directions: Apply a wet and hot washcloth to your face for about fifteen minutes. The heat will open pores and help bring acne “to a head.” The warmer the washcloth, the more effective it is, but please use caution to avoid burns. Gently pat dry face when finished with this step. Gently mix ingredients until thoroughly blended. Apply to face in gentle, upward motions. Allow mask to dry and remove with warm water, but no soap to avoid over-drying. The vitamin A in bananas promotes cell regeneration, while the turmeric and baking soda kill acne-causing bacteria and absorb excess oil. Egg, honey and lemon mask for anti-aging [caption id="attachment_991968" align="alignnone" width="300"] Eggs.[/caption] Ingredients 1 large egg, rinsed with soap and water 1 teaspoon lemon juice 1 teaspoon coffee grounds 1 tablespoon honey Directions Using a whisk, vigorously combine ingredients. Apply to face in gentle, upward motions, while avoiding the eyes and lips. Wait for the mask to completely dry. You’ll know its read when your skin begins to feel tight and lifted. For extra moisturization, add sliced cucumbers to eyes while the mask dries. Rinse with warm water and gentle facial cleanser. Use apple cider vinegar as a toner to help even skin tone. Immediately apply moisturizer. These ingredients will help brighten, tighten and tone your skin. You can also use the coffee grounds as a gentle exfoliation agent. [caption id="attachment_991967" align="alignnone" width="300"]Honey can be helpful in natural skincare.[/caption][caption id="attachment_991968" align="alignnone" width="300"]Eggs.[/caption]

‘Tis the season to be jolly. But it’s also the season for dry skin and maybe a little too much alcohol. It’s hard to be jolly if you don’t feel good about your skin, and we all want to look our best for family photos.

There is so much to do this time of year, so it’s easy to start feeling run down. Between the gift-giving and merrymaking, we often don’t take care of ourselves properly. While our waistlines expand, our wallets also get skinnier.

Proper skincare is necessary year-round, but it seems extra important right now with everything we must face.

So many products and options saturate the skincare industry. According to CNN, the global skincare market is valued at around $135 billion. A large segment of this market includes pricey products that are out of the financial range for many of us.

You can still find many great products at different prices, but you can’t control the ingredients. Many products contain harsh chemicals and additives. While such products are a marvel of modern chemistry, they derive their power from nature, and nature knows best.

As we all know, healthy food is a foundation of looking and feeling great. You are what you eat. But many of these same foods are also powerful skincare ingredients. The power to exfoliate, soothe, protect, and prevent aging is delicious, natural, and found in your kitchen.

There are as many unique skin types as snowflakes. These types range from oily to dry and everything in between. I have combination skin, so I tend to have dry skin on my cheeks and chin, while my nose and forehead have more oil than a deep fryer. I am at the age when I still get pimples but have to worry about aging skin.

With all of the skin types out there, it is necessary to determine which skin care routine is best suited for you. A dermatologist can help, and there are also many credible resources online.

Most dermatologists recommend washing your face twice a day. Sunscreen, moisturizer, and occasional exfoliation are also important. A wide range of products is available at drug stores and beauty shops. But many of the same results can also be achieved with natural ingredients.

Turmeric.

Turmeric Powder Still Life

Examples of natural skin care products include avocados, bananas, cucumbers, oatmeal, lemons, yogurt, eggs, coffee, nutmeg, turmeric, honey, and more. Not only are these products inexpensive and accessible, but they can also treat many skin issues effectively.

Avocados, bananas, cucumbers, oatmeal, and lemons contain potent antioxidants that can moisturize, soothe, and brighten skin. The lactic acid in yogurt, and the caffeine in coffee, can minimize fine lines and energize the skin. Nutmeg can help with anti-aging too.

Honey has natural antimicrobial properties, while also being an excellent moisturizer, which is an essential balance for acne-prone skin. It is nature’s version of an anti-aging serum.

Using all of these ingredients addresses my skin issues and saves me a lot of money during the year, so I have more to spend on gifts at Christmas. These ingredients nourish my mind, soul, and body. If I have an important meeting or party to attend, I find the time for self-care beforehand. No matter what, taking care of my skin improves my overall sense of well-being.

Here I’ve included some of my favorite recipes for face masks. They may not be right for you, but surely with a little research on Pinterest or Google, you will find something that makes you glow. Even though these products are natural, they are still quite powerful. Consult a doctor if you have any concerns about adverse skin reactions. Also, always be sure to test a small area of skin before applying any mask to your entire face.

This holiday season, give yourself the gift of self-care. Let your face eat, drink and be merry, and start the new year with your best face forward.

