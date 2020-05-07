Thunder River Theatre Company to host virtual gala

Carbondale-based Thunder River Theatre Company is hosting a free, virtual variety show Thursday night to raise funds.

Dubbed “Extravagala!” the online fundraiser begins Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m. on the nonprofit’s ThunderStream, which emerged an early and active entertainment space since the novel coronavirus pandemic closed Thunder River and public life in the Roaring Fork Valley in mid-March.

The event will include a lineup of singers including Tony-nominated Broadway performer Beth Malone, who lives in Snowmass Village, and locals Nina Gabianelli, Sonya Meyer ,and Jackson Emmer. Comedy performances are scheduled from vaudevillian John Goss, Gary Daniel, Mike Monroney, and Eliphalet Ford. Piano player David Dyer and Thunder River’s Consensual Improv troupe are also on the docket.

Thunder River is encouraging viewers to support local restaurants by ordering takeout or delivery to enjoy while watching.

While attendance to the online event is free, the theater is accepting pledges and gifts to fund its performances and ongoing virtual initiatives. To donate, visit thunderrivertheatre.com and click the “Donate” button.

The event will be broadcast on the ThunderStream channel on the website, as well as on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.