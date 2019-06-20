TRTC earns Henry Award nominations

Actors, from left, Todd Chamberlin, Brian McIsaac, Issac Stackonis, Nick Garay and Nyle Kenning were all part of TRTC's production of "Equus." Stackonis, who was nominated for outstanding actor in a play for the 2019 Henry Awards, was one of 11 nominations for Thunder River Theatre Company.

Thunder River Theatre Company

TRTC’s 2019 Henry Award Nominations Include: Outstanding Season for a Theatre Company Outstanding Production of a Play - “Equus” Directed by Corey Simpson Outstanding Direction of a Play - Corey Simpson, “Equus” Outstanding Actor in a Play - Owen O’Farrell, “Of Mice and Men” Outstanding Actor in a Play - Isaac Stackonis, “Equus” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play - Brittany Dye, “Equus” Outstanding Ensemble Performance - “Equus” Outstanding Costume Design Tier 2 - Madeline Miles & Colin Tugwell, “Equus” Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 2 - Sean Jeffries, “Equus” Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 2 - R. Thomas Ward, “Yankee Tavern” Outstanding Sound Design Tier 2 - Sean Jeffries, “Equus”

The Colorado Theatre Guild announced earlier this week that Thunder River Theatre Company, based in the heart of the Carbondale Creative District, has been nominated for 11 Henry Awards.

The Henry Awards are the highest honor bestowed on theaters in the state of Colorado. TRTC has been honored with 28 nominations over the past three seasons and received three Henry Awards over the past two years.

A number of theater regulars were nominated this year, as well as both Isaac Stackonis and Brittany Dye, from Los Angeles and New York, respectively, who TRTC hired this year through the theater’s inaugural Guest Artist Program.

“There are so many terrific theaters doing beautiful work throughout the state, and we are so honored to be nominated among such esteemed company,” Corey Simpson, TRTC’s executive artistic director, said. “We are so lucky to be in a beautiful and creative mountain community that embraces unique, heartfelt and risky artistic work, and we invite everyone to come and visit us.”