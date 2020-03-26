TV Best Bets Week

A still from VICE. Photo Credit: Zach Caldwell/VICE News/SHOWTIME.

Friday, March 27

Ozark

Netflix

Season Premiere!

As Season 3 of the acclaimed crime drama begins, it is six months later, and the casino is up and running, but Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo, while Wendy plots for expansion, aided by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer) and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). But when Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) comes to town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.

The Blacklist: “Newton Purcell”

NBC, 8pm

The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz (Megan Boone) conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red (James Spader) after a shipping mishap.

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Starz, 8pm

The Oscar-winning comedy/drama makes its debut tonight on Starz. Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed this entertaining gem that follows an aging actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they navigate the changing film industry during the end of Hollywood’s golden age. Pitt was showered with Best Supporting Actor awards for his amusing yet compassionate portrayal, and his acceptance speeches created even bigger buzz. In accepting his Screen Actors Guild award, he joked, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. Guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife? It was a big stretch.” Well played.

A Mankiewicz Family Weekend

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Over three nights beginning this evening, Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz will appear with his cousin Alex Mankiewicz and Sydney Stern, author of The Brothers Mankiewicz. They will discuss and introduce movies that Ben’s grandfather, Herman J. Mankiewicz, and Alex’s father, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, had hands in creating. Tonight’s theme is “Early Success,” and features the films Million Dollar Legs(1932, coproduced by Herman and cowritten by Joseph), Dinner at Eight(1933, cowritten by Herman) and Manhattan Melodrama(1934, cowritten by Joseph).

Somewhere South

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

In this new six-part series, chef Vivian Howard (A Chef’s Life) returns to PBS for a culinary journey through the American South. Howard is on the hunt for familiar dishes expressed in different ways. From dumplings to hand pies to porridge, Howard seeks out the home cooks and Southern chefs who are telling the stories of their cultures through their food.

Mama June: From Not to Hot

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The fourth season follows the Shannon family trying to cope with the fallout of Mama’s arrest, drug addiction and dysfunctional relationship with boyfriend Geno. Leaning on each other for strength and support, the family struggles together to maintain hope for June’s healthy return.

The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary

PBS, 10pm

Meet Patrick O’Connell, a self-taught chef whose restaurant, The Inn at Little Washington, is considered one of the greatest dining experiences in America. Follow Chef O’Connell’s pursuit of the ultimate culinary accolade: a third Michelin star.

Vagrant Queen

Syfy, 10pm

New Series!

Adriyan Rae and Tim Rozon headline this live-action adaptation of the comic book series by Magdalene Visaggio and Jason Smith. The series — which boasts an all-female team of writers and directors led by showrunner/creator Jem Garrard — follows Elida (Rae), an ex-child queen on the run from a new government seeking to eradicate her and her royal bloodline.

20 Women to Watch in 2020

Syfy, 11pm

This original documentary special spotlights rising women among film, TV and comics who will make an impact in the sci-fi genre in 2020.

Saturday, March 28

The Wedding Singer

IFC, 7pm

Catch a Classic!

This is a 1998 rom-com classic starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. In 1985, struggling musician Robbie (Sandler) is making ends meet as a suburban wedding singer when he meets the reception hall’s new waitress, Julia (Barrymore). As the two grow closer, and Robbie’s own romance fizzles, he becomes the world’s worst wedding singer.

A Mother Knows Worst

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Tragedy strikes when Olivia (Katie Leclerc) and Harry Davis’ (Jeff Schine) newborn baby doesn’t survive the birth. Six months later, the young couple has come to terms with their loss and are rebuilding their lives. But when Olivia meets glamorous Brooke Marsden (Victoria Barabas) and her baby girl, she quickly becomes obsessed.

A Mankiewicz Family Weekend: “Joseph L. Mankiewicz”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Ben and Alex Mankiewicz, along with author Sydney Stern (The Brothers Mankiewicz), return to introduce and discuss two films written and directed by Alex’s father Joseph L. Mankiewicz: A Letter to Three Wives(1949) and People Will Talk(1951).

Seasonal Wonderlands: “Okavango”

BBC America, 9pm

Series Finale!

The finale of BBC America’s nature series visits Okavango to see how a yearly flood creates the lush wetland of the Okavango Delta in the middle of the vast Kalahari Desert.

Just My Type

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Hallmark Channel’s latest original feel-good film finds a pop-culture writer and aspiring novelist, Vanessa Mills (Bethany Joy Lenz), landing the interview of a lifetime with an illustrious, elusive and reclusive mystery author (Brett Dalton). Suddenly, she finds herself reevaluating her own life and takes her own advice to “go boldly in the direction of your dreams and live the life you imagine.”

Sunday, March 29

God Friended Me: “Almost Famous”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Almost Famous,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is reluctant to get involved with the God Account’s latest friend suggestion for fear of hurting Ali’s (Javicia Leslie) chances of being accepted into a trial for a new cancer drug.

Batwoman: “A Narrow Escape”

The CW, 8pm

Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most standup citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested.

The Wall: “Matt and Nick”

NBC, 8pm

Co-pastors and brothers Matt, a firefighter, and Nick, a high school teacher and football coach, from Aubrey, Texas, work tirelessly to feed their community using their church food pantry to feed over 75 families a week. With the all-new Superdrop and millions of dollars just a drop away, there is no stopping where these Texas boys will go on The Wall.

Call the Midwife

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 9 opens with the funeral of Winston Churchill in January 1965, as Nonnatus House enters a bold and innovative era. Unexpected challenges await as the population shifts, rules change, and old diseases come back. Alongside the joy and optimism of birth, the midwives and medics must cope with cases including diphtheria, drug abuse, cancer, tuberculosis and fistula. Meanwhile, their own experiences are fueled by love, loss and doubt — and the very fabric of their lives is jeopardized when Nonnatus itself comes under threat of demolition.

VICE

Showtime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The weekly newsmagazine debuts on its new network. The 13-episode season will continue to pursue on-the-ground reporting from the front lines of global conflicts as well as investigations into the issues that divide America today.

A Mankiewicz Family Weekend: “Herman J. Mankiewicz”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Ben and Alex Mankiewicz, and author Sydney Stern (The Brothers Mankiewicz), conclude the weekend by introducing and discussing two legendary films cowritten by Ben’s grandfather Herman J. Mankiewicz. The evening begins with the iconic Citizen Kane(1941), which Mankiewicz cowrote with the film’s director, Orson Welles. This is followed by The Pride of the Yankees(1942), cowritten by Mankiewicz and Jo Swerling.

Family Karma: “Sari, Not Sari”

Bravo, 9pm

Diwali may be a time of forgiveness, but some people missed the memo. As an argument between Vishal, Amrit and Bali erupts at the annual Fire Tower celebration, the friend group is fractured. While Amrit welcomes his boyfriend Nicholas to town for a reality check on their future, Monica finally reckons with the truth behind Brian’s unmasked feelings.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Fortune Favors the Brave”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Fortune Favors the Brave,” Sam (LL Cool J) has to investigate the murder of an Iranian exile while also saving a new agent (guest star Caleb Castille) who accidentally triggers a bomb.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Glitch”

NBC, 9pm

After receiving heartbreaking news, Zoey (Jane Levy) suffers a mysterious “glitch” in her powers.

Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

PBS, 9pm

Country music icon Garth Brooks receives the 2020 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C. The multiple hall of famer is the youngest recipient of the prestigious prize.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Jim Turano”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Jim Turano’s love for Elton John started in 1973, when he was 9 years old and heard “Crocodile Rock” on the radio. In the decades since, he’s proved himself a superfan by attending over 193 concerts and building an unrivaled collection of Elton John memorabilia. Jim proudly shares some of his rarest and most exclusive pieces, including a Captain Fantastic pinball machine from 1976; handwritten lyrics by Elton John’s collaborator Bernie Taupin; and a spectacular costume jacket (with matching glasses) worn by Elton onstage.

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty: “A New Generation”

CNN, 10pm

Season Finale!

The first season of CNN’s look at the modern history of Britain’s royal family concludes with a look at recent years.

Good Girls: “Vegas, Baby”

NBC, 10pm

The women call on an unexpected ally to help Max (Wesam Keesh) seek revenge. But when their plans go awry, Ruby’s (Retta) life is put in jeopardy. Meanwhile, a directionless Annie (Mae Whitman) tries to find her purpose in life as Stan (Reno Wilson) discovers his side hustle isn’t what it seems.

Race for the White House: “Eisenhower v. Stevenson”

CNN, 11pm

Season Finale!

In 1952, Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower, the heroic World War II general, and Democrat Adlai Stevenson are both persuaded to run for the White House. But as the gloves come off, the election becomes a fierce battle for hearts and minds.

Monday, March 30

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Jump”

CBS, 8pm

When Tina (Tichina Arnold) receives some unexpected news, she decides to learn how to skydive in the new episode “Welcome to the Jump.”

9-1-1: “Pinned”

FOX, 8pm

The 118 responds to accidents at a bowling alley and a home renovation, and Athena (Angela Bassett) pursues a car thief in the new episode “Pinned.”

The Voice: “The Battles Part 2”

NBC, 8pm

The Battle Rounds continue, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the hopes of advancing to the Knockout Rounds. Each coach has one steal and, in a new twist, one save that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.

TCM Spotlight: Life at Sea — Under the Sea

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Monday night salute to ocean-related films ends tonight, with a primetime lineup featuring movies set largely underwater. Titles include Captain Nemo and the Underwater City(1970), The Incredible Mr. Limpet(1964), Beneath the 12-Mile Reef(1953), Atlantis, the Lost Continent(1961) and Underwater!(1955).

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Angry, Happy, Same Face”

CBS, 8:30pm

Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) must draw the line when Bob’s (Billy Gardell) ex-wife, Lorraine (returning guest star Nicole Sullivan), tries to maneuver her way back into Bob’s life in the new episode “Angry, Happy, Same Face.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “Parker’s Big Adventure”

Bravo, 9pm

Jenna and Adam pick up the pieces of Madison and Ciara’s botched beach picnic while Georgia steps up to surprise the guests. Jenna discovers why Madison is so exhausted all the time. Parker tries to prove himself by executing a mission for the guests, while Ciara steps aside to let him make his own mistakes. After Jenna reaches a breaking point with Madison, she talks to Glenn about how to best proceed with or without her.

All Rise: “In the Fights”

CBS, 9pm

Emily’s (Jessica Camacho) composure and compartmentalization nosedives when she defends a young man charged with felony domestic violence in the new episode “In the Fights.”

Driven

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

In this new entry in Discovery’s Monday night automotive programming block, Galpin Motors Inc. president and COO Beau Boeckmann, custom car builder Dave Shuten, and customization specialist “Mad Mike” Martin are revving up engines to save automotive history and rescue car culture from oblivion. In the series premiere, Boeckmann and the Galpin crew resurrect a one-of-a-kind Pantera that Carroll Shelby hot-rodded for a secret project with Lee Iacocca.

Prodigal Son: “Scheherazade”

FOX, 9pm

The NYPD dives deep into the rigorous world of dance after an up-and-coming ballet dancer is mysteriously poisoned in the new episode “Scheherazade.”

The Plot Against America: “Part 3”

HBO, 9pm

In the early days of the Lindbergh administration, Herman (Morgan Spector) decides the family will continue with their planned trip to Washington, D.C., despite Bess’ (Zoe Kazan) desire to visit Canada, where Jewish families are migrating. After paying a visit to Evelyn (Winona Ryder), Sandy (Caleb Malis) shows interest in an assimilation program targeting Jewish youth and spearheaded by Bengelsdorf (John Turturro). In London, Alvin (Anthony Boyle) stands out during his military training and is selected for a special mission.

The Good Doctor: “I Love You”

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the second episode of the two-part finale, our doctors work against time and their own personal safety to save the lives of those around them.

Fast N’ Loud

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

With builds bigger than ever before, Richard Rawlings and his team of hot rod builders wrestle with intricate projects, impossible deadlines and demanding standards while Gas Monkey Garage solidifies its elite status in the hot rod world. Throughout the new season, Richard, Russell J. Holmes and the crew push the boundaries on some of the most complex builds the garage has ever taken on.

Manifest: “Call Sign”

NBC, 10pm

Ben (Josh Dallas) is drawn to help absolve a passenger of his guilt, while Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) enlists help in protecting herself from the Major (Elizabeth Marvel). Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Drea (Ellen Tamaki) attempt to extract a confession from a trio of ruthless meth dealers who would do anything to exact revenge on Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh).

Almost Paradise

WGN America, 10pm

New Series!

Former DEA agent Alex Walker (Christian Kane) has been forced into early retirement by a combination of his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension. Now running the gift shop at a luxury hotel on a small tropical island in the Philippines, things are still not entirely tranquil for Alex, as the rich, powerful — and sometimes criminal — elite drawn to the island from around the world pull him back into a world of dangerous people and situations.

Tuesday, March 31

The Innocents FXM, 9:40am

9:40am Catch a Classic!

Truman Capote was a cowriter of the screenplay, with William Archibald, for this 1961 adaptation of Archibald’s stage play that itself was an adaptation of Henry James’ classic novella The Turn of the Screw. The film is one of the finest (and spookiest) psychological horror/ghost movies ever made. Deborah Kerr stars as a governess hired to watch over two children who she comes to believe are being possessed by the malevolent spirits of former servants. But could she actually be losing her mind?

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Freeform, 5:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Ferris Bueller has cut a dangerous amount of classes during his senior year — which is why he wants to make his last unexcused day off count. With an overzealous principal on his trail, Ferris remains determined to take his girlfriend Sloane and his best friend Cameron on a wild ride through the city of Chicago. Stars Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Jennifer Grey and Charlie Sheen.

NCIS: “Blarney”

CBS, 8pm

Kasie (Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) are held hostage in a diner after a jewelry store robbery goes awry in the new episode “Blarney.”

Suffragettes: Celebrating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This year marks the centennial of women attaining equal voting rights in America following the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920. Turner Classic Movies celebrates with an evening of films about suffragettes and other women fighting for their rights in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The night begins with The Shocking Miss Pilgrim, a 1947 musical comedy starring Betty Grable as the title character, who becomes involved in the women’s suffrage movement in 1874.

Empire: “Love Me Still”

FOX, 9pm

As their wedding day arrives, Teri’s (Meta Golding) fears concerning Andre??s (Trai Byers) temper continue to surface in the new episode “Love Me Still.”

The Scheme

HBO, 9pm

This documentary tells the tale of Christian Dawkins, who was convicted in federal court in the biggest criminal case in collegiate sports history. The film chronicles the two-year undercover FBI investigation into college basketball corruption that came to a dramatic climax in 2017 when Adidas executives and assistant coaches at major college programs were arrested in a pay-for-play scheme.

Little People, Big World

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

It’s been 14 years now that we’ve been following the Roloff family, and we’ve seen them through many of life’s ups and downs. The new season brings plenty of changes for all of the Roloffs — from a pregnancy to farm renovations to a new house and everything in between. After Matt partially buys out Amy’s stake in Roloff Farms, she decides it’s time to distance herself from her ex and sets out to find a new home, and by extension, a new life. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Chris has a different milestone in mind — one that involves a diamond ring. As for Zach and Tori, a new pregnancy proves far more difficult than their last, as they await the news of whether or not their baby will be a little person. On the other side of the farm, Matt and his girlfriend Caryn are figuring out what their future together looks like.

The Biggest Loser

USA Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

The reboot of the reality competition series that challenges 12 contestants to transform their lives by achieving better overall health ends its first season tonight.

For Life: “Do Us Part”

ABC, 10pm

Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) struggles to balance the demands of his own case with the needs of an inmate who’s fighting for the right to marry his dying girlfriend. Safiya (Indira Varma) defies the prison board, effectively jeopardizing Anya’s (Mary Stuart Masterson) campaign as well as their marriage.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Silkworm”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Silkworm,” the team must track down a former counterintelligence officer who is leaking classified information to a foreign government.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

History, 10pm

New Series!

This nonfiction series has gained full, unprecedented access to one of the most secretive hot spots of paranormal and UFO-related activities: Skinwalker Ranch, an infamous property in an area of Utah that has been dubbed “UFO Alley.” The series comes from executive producer Kevin Burns, the man behind similar History favorites like Ancient Aliens.

7 Little Johnstons

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The adorable Johnstons family is back. This season finds parents Trent and Amber and their five kids — Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma and Alex — hitting major milestones in their lives, as they navigate their differences in an average-sized world (they are the largest known family living with achondroplasia dwarfism) and share the ups and downs that all families deal with.

Wednesday, April 1

Toshiro Mifune 100th Birthday Tribute

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies offers a daylong tribute to the work of the late, legendary Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune, who was born on this day in 1920. Included in the 10-film lineup are some of Mifune’s notable teamings with equally iconic director Akira Kurosawa, including Seven Samurai, the 1954 epic that was remade as the classic 1960 Western The Magnificent Seven; Throne of Blood(1957); Rashomon (1950); and The Hidden Fortress, the 1958 adventure film that was one of George Lucas’ inspirations for Star Wars.

The Masked Singer: “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C”

FOX, 8pm

The finalists from all three groups come together as the Super Nine in the new two-hour episode “The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C.”

The Challenge

MTV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The explosive new season returns to a solo game format where no one is safe and it’s every traitor for themselves. Twenty-eight players will face strenuous challenges in pursuit of the $1 million prize with a shocking twist, unleashing mental warfare like never before.

Nature: “Cuba’s Wild Revolution”

PBS, 8pm

In the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, Cuba is an island teeming with exotic biodiversity: from coral reefs pulsating with life to 5-foot-long Cuban rock iguanas. As international relations thaw, what will become of this wildlife sanctuary?

Modern Family: “I’m Going to Miss This”

ABC, 9pm

Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is having a hard time letting go of his old life and Gloria (Sofía Vergara) steps in to help him say goodbye. Meanwhile, Haley (Sarah Hyland), Luke (Nolan Gould) and Alex (Ariel Winter) decide to throw a party at the Dunphy house when Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) leave for a trip, and Dylan’s mom takes the twins for the night.

SEAL Team: “Drawdown”

CBS, 9pm

As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny (A.J. Buckley) reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action in the new episode “Drawdown.”

Bering Sea Gold

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Following a record-breaking heat wave in Nome, the clock is ticking for those seeking gold in the depths of the Bering Sea as the sediment on the ocean floor begins to kick up, putting all of their known claims at risk. The Eroica’s Capt. Emily Riedel has a secret weapon — she’s brought diver Daryl Galipeau back into the game in the hopes of venturing into untouched areas and rising up against her competitors. Later in the season, when winter sets in and the sea freezes over, for the first time in years the miners will dive under a solid sheet of ice.

See No Evil

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that looks at deadly crimes solved by surveillance camera footage returns for Season 6. In the premiere episode, “The Good Samaritan,” when young professional Sasha Samsudean disappears after a night out in downtown Orlando, detectives turn to video surveillance footage to unravel the mystery and bring her killer to justice.

Tournament of Champions

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

It started with 16 of the greatest chefs in the world competing head-to-head in the arena. Now, one gladiator will stand above the rest.

The Magicians

Syfy, 10pm

Series Finale!

Season 5 of the fantasy drama based on Lev Grossman’s novels comes to a close tonight.

Thursday, April 2

Young Sheldon: “A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff”

CBS, 8pm

When Sheldon (Iain Armitage) learns the house next door is for sale, he takes it upon himself to find the perfect neighbors. Guest star Jason Alexander returns as Mr. Lundy in the new episode “A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff.”

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Every Thursday evening in April, Turner Classic Movies devotes its lineup to various aspects of New York City in the 1970s as seen through notable films made in that decade. Tonight’s titles seem to focus on the seediness, drugs and crime for which the Big Apple was notorious in the ’70s, as the lineup features films like The Panic in Needle Park(1971), The Taking of Pelham One Two Three(1974) and Klute(1971).

Man With a Plan

CBS, 8:30pm

Season Premiere!

Matt LeBlanc is back as husband, father and contractor Adam Burns for Season 4 of this sitcom. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach and Grace Kaufman also star.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Admiral Peralta”

NBC, 8:30pm

Jake (Andy Samberg) and his father deal with unsettled family business, while Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) work a high-profile case and Terry (Terry Crews) wants to join the NYPD band.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Sing It Again”

ABC, 9pm

Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Link (Chris Carmack) treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, while Teddy (Kim Raver) helps Koracick (Greg Germann) stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) focus their efforts on a difficult patient with a tricky diagnosis.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer return for another season, only this time they’re joined by new housewife Leah McSweeney, a streetwear designer and edgy downtown girl who has the ladies clutching their pearls.

Mom: “Texas Pete and a Parking Lot Carnival”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Texas Pete and a Parking Lot Carnival,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) worries about her therapist, Trevor (returning guest star Rainn Wilson), when his life hits a serious rough patch.

Total Bellas

E!, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 finds Nikki and Brie finally reconnecting with their father while working on their memoir. While they want to learn more about him, his family and their Mexican American roots, the sisters worry about how it will affect their mother.

If I Should Die

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

This series examines shocking murders with no viable suspects and no solid leads. The baffling homicides can only be solved with help from the victims themselves, speaking from beyond the grave through their own words. In the premiere episode, “Unfinished Business,” 15-year-old Candice Parchment goes missing from her home and is found dead months later. The investigation hits a dead end until the discovery of Candice’s diary reveals a shocking assault and points to the person who killed her.

Broke

CBS, 9:30pm

New Series!

NCIS’ Pauley Perrette turns to comedy, starring as a single suburban mother who’s shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth; her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier; and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up.

Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Neighbors”

NBC, 9:30pm

After realizing Debbie (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) are forcing the neighbors to socialize, Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) try to convince them to keep to themselves, insisting neighbors should just be neighbors.

How to Get Away With Murder: “We’re Not Getting Away With It”

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Annalise’s (Viola Davis) disappearance is uncovered, and the fallout affects everyone. Following Asher’s (Matt McGorry) death, Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) are booked on murder charges and forced to make the most difficult decision of their lives. Bonnie (Liza Weil) reveals a secret about Tegan (Amirah Vann), and Gabriel (Rome Flynn) becomes a potential murder suspect.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Garland’s Baptism by Fire”

NBC, 10pm

Chief Garland (Demore Barnes) must put friendship aside when a pastor at his church is arrested.

Mysteries of the Deep Science Channel, 10pm New Series! FormerRiver Monstershost, biologist and angler Jeremy Wade is back in a new series to search for answers behind the most baffling underwater mysteries known to science. From the Loch Ness monster, to gruesome discoveries washing up on the shores of British Columbia, to how a man managed to stay alive for three days trapped in a shipwreck at the bottom of the sea and more, no topic is off limits for Wade, no matter how strange it may sound.

Friday, April 3 Coffee & Kareem Netflix

Original Film!

In this action/comedy, while police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their breakup. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Spanish crime/drama heist series that has become an international hit for Netflix returns for Season 4. When Season 3 ended, Raquel, a.k.a. Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), had been shown alive and in custody, while narrator Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) explained that the Professor (Álvaro Morte) had fallen for his own trap and “then it was war.”

MacGyver: “Father + Son + Father + Matriarch”

CBS, 8pm

Guest Star Alert!

After Oversight (returning guest star Tate Donovan) is almost killed in a bombing, he recruits Mac (Lucas Till) to help him find the suspected bomber, Mason (returning guest star Peter Weller). Jeri Ryan also guest-stars on the new episode “Father + Son + Father + Matriarch.”

Charmed: “Diplomatic Relations”

The CW, 8pm

The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) when Mel is endangered in the demon world. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences.

The Blacklist: “Newton Purcell”

NBC, 8pm

The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz (Megan Boone) conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red (James Spader) after a shipping mishap.

Unexpectant Parents

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s themed block of films on Turner Classic Movies is about people who unexpectedly have parenthood thrust upon them in some way. The schedule begins with Golden Globe nominee Diane Keaton as a workaholic yuppie who suddenly finds she has been left her long-lost cousin’s baby to

care for as an “inheritance” in 1987’sBaby Boom. Other highlights include Ginger Rogers in Bachelor Mother(1939) and William Holden in Father Is a Bachelor(1950).

Hawaii Five-0

CBS, 9pm

Series Finale!

After 10 seasons, the CBS crime drama — a reimagining of Leonard Freeman’s 1968-80 TV series — comes to an end tonight. “This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” says series star Alex O’Loughlin. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude.” The finale features the return of James Marsters as Victor Hesse, William Sadler as John McGarrett and Mark Dacascos as fan favorite Wo Fat.

Blue Bloods: “The Puzzle Palace”

CBS, 10pm

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) must trust a sociopath who claims he has evidence to convict a murderer in the new episode “The Puzzle Palace.”

Dishing With Julia Child

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

In 1963, Julia Child and The French Chefbegan teaching the nation how to cook well, eat well and drink well. In this new series, some of today’s top chefs share insightful, funny and personal thoughts about the first lady of cooking. In the episode “The Whole Fish Story,” Jose Andres and Eric Ripert are amazed by Child’s hands-on treatment of a whole fish, how much information she conveys in the show and her ability to work without any retakes. And in “The Good Loaf,” Vivian Howard, Marcus Samuelsson, Carla Hall and Sara Moulton follow Child’s breadmaking recipes for classic pain de mie and a raisin bread.

Saturday, April 4

The Outsiders

AMC, 3pm

Catch a Classic!

Francis Ford Coppola directed this beloved 1983 coming-of-age drama based on S.E. Hinton's novel. Not only is the film worth viewing for its compelling story and production, but also for its amazing cast of then-up-and-coming stars who would become household names — C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, Diane Lane and Emilio Estevez. The Outsidersalso helped kick off the '80s "Brat Pack" genre of movies, but we won't hold that against it.

Estevez. The Outsidersalso helped kick off the ’80s “Brat Pack” genre of movies, but we won’t hold that against it.

Mommy Is a Murderer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Karina becomes friends with Lena and her daughter Mallie, she begins to suspect that Mallie isn’t Lena’s daughter at all, but a girl named Emily who was kidnapped from her biological parents several years prior. Stars Bree Williamson, Heather McComb, Jason Cermak and Josie M. Parker.

Jeffrey Epstein: His Victims Tell All

REELZChannel, 8pm

This special showcases interviews from Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers and insights from experts to reveal bombshells about the sordid life and suspicious death of the playboy turned convicted sex offender. Some of Epstein’s accusers, including Michelle Licata and Alicia Arden, describe in their own words the intimate and disturbing details of encounters with Epstein.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Hallmark can’t take credit for that title — this one is based on a Suzanne Nelson novel. Natalie Hall stars as Cleo, a chef with a popular food truck in Portland, Ore. Her hopes of winning a local competition could be dashed by rival Gabe (Michael Rady), who parks across the street. This is Rady’s fifth movie for a Hallmark channel in less than two years. He deserves an award for that.

Line of Duty

AMC, 10pm

New Series!

One of the top BBC shows of all time, Line of Dutygets an official pickup by AMC for a three-month, three-season run. The series follows the members of the Anti-Corruption Unit (AC-12) of a fictional British police force as they work on various cases involving seemingly corrupt law enforcement officers with possible ties to organized crimes. In the first season, the charismatic Detective Chief Inspector Tony Gates (Lennie James) and his unit are responsible for some too-good-to-be-true crime-solving statistics and the head of AC-12 is determined to expose Gates as a fraud.