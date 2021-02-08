Upcoming play ‘Three Viewings’ presented through Sopris Theatre Company over Zoom

The meaning of “the show must go on” is evolving as the COVID-19 pandemic remains a part of everyone’s lives for the foreseeable future. For the Sopris Theatre Company this means their production of “Three Viewings,” a show that features three different monologues taking place at a funeral during a Christmas weekend in the Midwest, will be streamed on Zoom, a news release states.

The show will run virtual performances from Feb. 19 through March 7 this spring.

The press release described the play as “darkly comedic” and will be directed by Brad Moore. The show includes three plays in one, starring Mike Monroney as Emil in “Tell-Tale”; Paige Ulmer as Mac in “The Thief of Tears”; and Wendy Perkins as Virginia in “Thirteen Things About Ed Carpolotti.”

Tickets for the show are available through ShowTix4U at this link and are $18 for adults and $13 for seniors, students and CMC employees and graduates. The release said season tickets are not available for 2021 but season ticket holders for this season or the 2019-20 season should send an email to svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu or call 970-947-8177 to get their tickets arranged.

The show is slated to start at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19, 20, 26 and 27 and March 5 and 6, and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 21 and 28 and March 7. All ticket holders also have the option to tune in for the three talk back sessions the cast will hold on Feb. 19 and 27 at 8:45 p.m., and March 7 at 3:45 p.m. also over Zoom, according to the release.