Vaudeville brings fairy tales to the stage

Members of the cast of the Vaudeville’s productin of “Into the Woods” walks through rehearsals as they prepare for the shows opening Friday Feb. 7. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)



IF YOU GO: WHAT: “Into the Woods” WHERE: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Avenue WHEN: 7 p.m.,(Doors open 6:30) Friday, Feb. 7 (Friday-Saturday Feb.7-March 28) COST: $35

For the fourth year in a row John Goss is bringing a full set production to the stage at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue.

Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” will open next Friday, Feb. 7 at the Vaudeville.

“This show is one of those obscure and poetic shows, makes you feel and think a lot,” Goss said. “It’s not one of those show that you know a bunch of pretty tunes, it’s a real interesting show,”

“Into the Woods” is a compilation of fairy tails including “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Bean Stock,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Rapunzel,” and many more.

“It ties them all together with one main theme, and then it has a really interesting ending, it’s almost like two plays,” Goss said.

The first act is all about the fairy tale world, and act two presents reality and what really happens.

“It kind of brings you in with all the fairy tales and princess stuff, and all the sudden act two is like ‘Whoa.’ It’s a complete shift using the same characters and same stories,” Goss said.

One thing Goss is really proud of is the growing size of productions. The first year they did “Sweeny Todd” and it had a different look but it wasn’t a huge set. Goss said they stepped it up the next year with Little Shop of Horrors, which had a skid row stretching across the stage.

Last year Vaudeville did “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” The set was based on a street in Rome and covered the entire stage.

John Goss helps the actress playing Repunzel test out the props for the upcoming production of “Into the Woods” at the Vaudeville. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)

IntotheWoods-gpi-013120-3

“I feel like we started building a reputation with people when they come and see these big production shows, I want them to come around and go ‘Oh wow, I wasn’t expecting that,’” Goss said.

With some help from two friends, Goss has been spending day and night building the massive set with the main stage and a secondary stage in the middle of the audience.

“It’s going to look really rich and have a lot of depth to it,” Goss said.

Goss said he has a phenomenal cast made up of many of the regular performers, and also Bob Moore, a well-known actor from Glenwood.

Veteran actor Bob Moore is one of many locals in the full set production that will run from Feb. 7 through March 28. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)

IntotheWoods-gpi-013120-2

With a cast of 15, along with a five-member orchestra, patrons will be right in the middle of the show.

“This show is going to be real personal,” Goss said.

kmills@postindependent.com