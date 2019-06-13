Glenwood Vaudeville Revue takes the stage as the curtain rises on 2019 summer show

WHAT: Glenwood vaudeville Revue Summer Show WHEN: 6 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 5 p.m., Sunday, June 14 (Show runs through Oct. 13) WHERE: Glenwood vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs COST: $25/Adults; $22.50/Seniors; $16/Children (2-12 years-old)

John Goss, owner and artistic director of Glenwood Vaudeville Revue in downtown Glenwood, is excited for tonight’s opening of the summer vaudeville show.

“Our goal is to create a wide variety of show, that really entertains all the different age groups,” Goss said. “We have some really funny stuff, pop culture, current events … We are always putting in new material, always getting the audience involved.”

Goss said they have a great number, involving bringing children to the stage, and having them play a song in a bizarre way that makes everyone laugh.

Though Vaudeville dates back to the early 20th century, Goss wants people to know this is a more modern approach with pop music, current affairs and more.

“The whole thing is based around gimmicks and ideas of wacky things,” Goss said. “I’ve said it a million times, it’s a little of Saturday Night Live meets Laugh-In; it’s a wide variety of things, everything from hilarious skits to full production numbers.”

Goss and the cast of seven performers have been working on several new numbers, including a farce about being a tour guide in Aspen. Goss actually spent time as a lifestyles-of-the-rich-and-famous tour guide 15 years ago in Aspen.

“There were so many weird things people would ask and do, so I wrote this entire number called ‘Aspen Tour Guide,’” Goss said.

The skit is based on true stories that happened to Goss during his tour guide tenure.

The popular number about the roundabout is also back this summer.

“It’s on the insanity of our Glenwood Springs roundabout, and everybody that has been through it can relate,” Goss said.

Goss says he has some new young performers, including Bailey Barnum, who grew up in Glenwood Springs.

“She is one of the most talented young ladies that I have ever met, a dancer and singer, a great performer,” Goss said.

The summer show runs from June 14 through Oct. 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“We are having a blast, always trying to keep the show fresh, lots of new material,” Goss said.

