Vaudeville Revue reboot — ‘Christmas in January’ after December COVID shutdown

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue cast members Tom Erickson, left, and John Goss perform a COVID comedy skit during the current show.

It’ll be Christmas in January, with a lot of coronavirus-related humor still on tap, as the Glenwood Vaudeville reboots its Holiday/COVID Revue show this weekend following an untimely December shutdown.

The Vaudeville cast was settling in for its popular holiday dinner-theater run when the state placed Garfield County under level-red restrictions due to heightened concerns about the COVID-19 situation locally — effectively suspending indoor events.

That meant thousands of reservation cancelations during one of the busiest times of the year for the seasonal comedy and variety show.

So, as we wave goodbye to 2020 (or maybe flip it off), the Vaudeville Revue is inviting folks to laugh it as far off as possible.

With the move back to orange-level restrictions this week, the Revue announced it will resume the show for a Friday-Saturday night run through the winter and spring months, beginning Jan. 8.

“Since we didn’t really get to celebrate Christmas, we’ll keep some of those skits going, but maybe transition them out in February,” said Vaudeville founder and Artistic/Managing Director John Goss.

“We’re keeping all of our COVID funny bits in there,” he said. “It’s been one of our favorites, and we’ve put so much time and energy into it.”

Due to continued restrictions on event gathering sizes, advance reservations are needed and mask-wearing is required while not actively eating or drinking.

“Because our performers take their masks off during the show, for your safety as well as theirs, we kindly ask you to keep your mask on during the show or any time you leave your table,” the Vaudeville advises on its website.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue cast members Aviad Bernstein and Bailey Barnum perform during the Holiday COVID Revue Show.

Depending on the restrictions come spring, Goss said they’re also working on some “Thursnights” events to fill in the Thursday night slate.

“We really want to push the Thursday evenings and have something happening at the Vaudeville, as soon as we can get things opened up a little more,” he said.

The Holiday/COVID Revue show cast features Goss, along with vaudevillians Baily Barnum, Aviad Bernstein, Tom Erickson, Eva Kosmos and pianist Vid Weatherwax.

