Voices seeks Latin Creatives for summer programming

Voices puts out a call for Latin creatives in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.



This summer, the local arts nonprofit Voices will be debuting The ARTery, a tiny mobile space for theater and the arts, a news release stated.

The ARTery will travel up and down the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys, from Aspen to Parachute, putting on performances and exhibits for the community while also amplifying the work of local artists. The call for Latin creatives comes from an effort to be more representative of the people who live in the valley, Renee Prince the Artistic Executive Director said.

The release said the work through Voices and ARTery will be paid, and all art forms whether it be theater, dance, visual arts, music and more, are welcome as the organization embarks on this endeavor to bring art across the valley. The release specified Spanish-speaking artists are welcome and anyone interested in this paid position should reach out to Cassidy Wiley at cassidy@amplifyingvoices.org .