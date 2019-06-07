 Watch: Carbondale’s Art Around Town 2019 | PostIndependent.com

Watch: Carbondale’s Art Around Town 2019

Entertainment | June 7, 2019

Members of the community and artists from across the country gathered this Thursday afternoon in Carbondale to participate in this year’s Art Round Town Art Walk, featuring 15 sculptures.

