Watch: Eight Tuesdays left to enjoy Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series

Entertainment | July 24, 2019

Natuza Olen

glenwood market and music series
Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series at Centennial Park.
Natuza Olen / Post Independent
Event InformationWhen: Tuesdays, 4 - 8 PM until September 17Where: Centennial Park (9th and Grand Avenue)

Until September 17, Glenwood Springs residents and visitors can enjoy local vendors and live music every Tuesday at Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series, in Centennial Park.

From jewelry to fresh produce and baked goods, the market features a variety of local Roaring Fork Valley farmers, artisans and musicians throughout the summer.

Highlights from Tuesday, July 23

Music Series Schedule

• July 30 – Larry & Patti Herd
• Aug. 6 – The Deltaz
• Aug. 13 – Steve Cole & Roberta Lewis
• Aug. 20 – The Ferlies
• Aug. 27 – Vid Weatherwax
• Sept. 3 – Bryan Savage
• Sept. 10 – Mike Waters
• Sept. 17 – Painters Stage

