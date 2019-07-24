Watch: Eight Tuesdays left to enjoy Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series

Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series at Centennial Park.

Natuza Olen / Post Independent

Event InformationWhen: Tuesdays, 4 - 8 PM until September 17Where: Centennial Park (9th and Grand Avenue)

Until September 17, Glenwood Springs residents and visitors can enjoy local vendors and live music every Tuesday at Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series, in Centennial Park.

From jewelry to fresh produce and baked goods, the market features a variety of local Roaring Fork Valley farmers, artisans and musicians throughout the summer.

Highlights from Tuesday, July 23

Music Series Schedule

• July 30 – Larry & Patti Herd

• Aug. 6 – The Deltaz

• Aug. 13 – Steve Cole & Roberta Lewis

• Aug. 20 – The Ferlies

• Aug. 27 – Vid Weatherwax

• Sept. 3 – Bryan Savage

• Sept. 10 – Mike Waters

• Sept. 17 – Painters Stage