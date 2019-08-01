Watch: Making a splash at the new Glenwood Hot Springs Resort water attractions

The largest mineral hot springs pool in the world is adding more soak-filled fun options to visitors of all ages with a whole new area on the west end of the property, featuring new attractions available at no additional cost to all pool ticket holders and lodge guests.

The “Sopris Splash Zone” replaced the old water slides and miniature golf course area, and now features mini water slides, a zero-depth entry pool, a shaded seating area, and a replica of another well-known Glenwood Springs attraction, the Hanging Lake falls.

Also part of the new area is the whitewater tube ride “Shoshone Chutes,” which is definitely a hit — although its unavoidable long line, probably not so much.

And coming soon, the “Grand Fountain” is expected to spray water during the day and put on a light show by night.

On Wednesday, July 31, we spent the afternoon at the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, taking a tour of the property, including the Spa of the Rockies, Lodge, and their new water attractions.

