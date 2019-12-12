Weekend Planner

The Mountain Madrigal Singers with perform at the Glenwood Church of Christ at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Vaudeville Dinner Theatre Holiday Show

6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday — The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Holiday Show is a two-hour family fun dinner theater show with professional talent performing a variety of holiday-themed comedy skits, jokes, high energy dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations. Advanced reservations recommended.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $25/adults; $22.50/seniors; $16/kids 2–12 (prices are show only, food and beverages optional and a la carte)

Visit Santa

4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday — Kids can get their photo taken with ol’ St. Nick and enjoy the display of more than a half million lights and a giant musical Christmas tree. Roast smores around the fire pit, warm up in the North Pole hut and enjoy the winter scenery.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs |$14-$19. Gondola tickets are $14 for kids ages 3-12 and $19 for adults

Grand Holiday

4:30 p.m. Friday, — It’s a Grand Holiday! Meet Santa and his reindeer — yes they are real! Enjoy free hot chocolate, roast marshmallows and, new this year, enjoy free hot, fresh donuts from Aspen MiniDonuts. Alpine Echo will be on hand to entertain everyone — bring your dancing boots — it will be cold. Free

Garfield County Court House, 109 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs.

Friday Afternoon Club: Gerry Goodman

5 p.m. Friday — Gerry Goodman plays classic rock including lots of Stevie Ray Vaughn, oldies and newies and everything in between.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Glenwood Springs | Free with the Friday coupon from the Post Independent for up to four people after 4 p.m.

The Nutcracker

6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday — CRBS presents a full, student version of the Nutcracker. Tickets: Adults $15, Student/Seniors $12.50 Family rate $45 General Admission sold at the door only.

Carbondale Middle School, 180 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale.

Live music with Roots & Rhythm

7 p.m., Friday — James Speiser on vocals and Pattie Melt on tenor sax play old school R&B, blues, funk, soul and some jazz. Free

Black Dog Saloon, 219 W. Main St., New Castle.

TRTC presents The Doyle and Debbie Show

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday — Lowbrow inspiration becomes hilarious high entertainment in this 3-actor country music satire. Like Spinal Tap with a twang. 970-963-8200 $15-$30. Adult (40+) – $30 20/30-Something (Ages 20-39) – $20 Full-Time Student (With ID) – $15

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale.

The Runaway Grooms

9 p.m. Friday — The Runaway Grooms play everything from original folk and blues music to classic hits from the ’60s and ’70s till now. Free

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs.

Sunlight Ski Patrol Beer Tasting

4 p.m. Saturday — Kick off the ski season this Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at the Sunlight Ski Patrol’s third annual Beer Tasting Benefit at the Sunlight Mountain Lodge. Discover great new brews and enjoy live music by The Low End. http://www.sunlightskipatrol.com. $25

Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs.

Mountain Madrigal Singer’s Annual Holiday Concert

7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday — The Mountain Madrigal Singers will present their concert of vocal music celebrating the sounds and spirit of the holiday for their 39th seasonThe performances are free, open to the public, and all are welcome. Free

Church of Christ, 260 Soccerfield Road, Glenwood Springs.

The Low End

9 p.m. Saturday, — The Low End, comprised of Jeff Rice of Whiskey Stomp and Katie Houchin of Sol Patrol. Hailing from Glenwood Springs. Playing all your favorites. Free

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs.

TRTC’s Consensual Improv! RePlay

8 p.m. Sunday — Watch our Consensual Improv! comedy troupe riff on our production of “The Doyle and Debbie Show.” Doors and Bar 7:30 p.m. / Showtime 8 p.m. 970-963-8200. $10

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale.