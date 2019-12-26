Weekend Planner

John Goss gets in character at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue.

Matthew Bennett / Post Independent

Friday Afternoon Club: Huck

5 p.m. Friday — Hop on the Glenwood Gondola for Friday Afternoon Club featuring Huck Fynn, whose gentle, raspy voice, and signature guitar style may well have you howling at the moon. Free with the Friday Coupon from the Post Independent for up to four people after 4 p.m.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs. Free with coupon

Vaudeville Dinner Theatre Holiday Show

6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday — The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Holiday Show is a two hour family fun dinner theater show with professional talent performing a variety of holiday themed comedy skits, jokes, high energy dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations. Reservations recommended.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs. | $16-$25

Feeding Giants

7 p.m. Friday — Live music with Feeding Giants at the Black Dog Saloon in New Castle.

Black Dog Saloon, 219 W. Main St., New Castle. Free

Live Music with Bradman

9 p.m. Friday — Song collector and multi-instrumentalist Brad Manosevitz uses a loop pedal to weave together acoustic guitar, bass, mandolin and percussion into an eclectic mix of handmade Americana, folk rock, bluegrass, classic rock and originals.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs. Free

Holiday Entertainment: John Riger

5 p.m. Saturday — Continue the holiday festivities at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park with live holiday entertainment by John Riger — a pianist, composer and recording artist from Somerset who has released countless recordings of various genres. Gondola tickets are $14 for kids (3-12) and $19 for adults.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs. Free with gondola ticket

Painter’s Stage

9 p.m. Saturday — The gypsy sound and reggae rhythm is the heartbeat of the local Painters Stage trio of Noemi, Kristof and Max Kosmowski. They have been playing together for more than 25 years with same contagious pleasure and passion.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs. Free

Valle Musico

7 p.m. Saturday — With a musical mission to bring a fusion of new interpretations of classical, jazz and world-beat music to audiences, Valle Musico has a musical focus that explores the confluence of these genres in exciting and new musical ways.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt. Free

House Concert with Willis Alan Ramsey

8 p.m. Sunday — Willis Alan Ramsey performs songs from his legendary 1972 masterpiece album that generated radio hits for The Captain and Tennille, and America with Muskrat Love, for Sam Bush with Ballad of Spider John, and for numerous others. Mr. Ramsey will include new songs from his long-awaited second release. Tickets and directions at http://www.houseofmustard.com.

Missouri Heights Schoolhouse, 498 County Road 102, Carbondale. $35-$65