Weekend Planner Aug. 2-4

Fridays on 7th — 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Bethel Plaza, 7th Street and Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs. Blue Fuse plays a fusion of hard driving blues and blues-rock. Free

Under the Bridge Troll Theater — 5:30 p.m. Friday, Bethel Plaza, Under the Grand Avenue Bridge, Glenwood Springs. Performances will be under the Grand Avenue Bridge Thursday and Friday nights from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Activities will include art, dance, theater, music, magic and more. Free

Art Through the Ages: Joseph Cornell — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. Participants immerse themselves in art history and learn how to create a work of art drawing inspiration from famous artists and movements. This month learn about American artist Joseph Cornell, and then use collage and found objects to make an assemblage box. Supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring objects. Registration required: email hcondon@basaltlibrary.org or sign up at the front desk. Free

Rosybelle Mobile Maker Bus — 11 a.m. Friday, Rifle Library, 207 East Ave., Rifle. A class on digital music. Space is limited for this free children’s class, so registration is required. 970-625-3471. Free

Friday Afternoon Club: Guilty Pleasure — 5 p.m. Friday, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs. Guilty Pleasure plays good time rock ‘n’ roll with a twist. Free with the Friday ad in the Post Independent for up to four people starting at 4 p.m.

Vaudeville Revue Dinner Theatre — 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday, Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue is a two-hour family fun dinner theater show with professional talent performing a variety of comedy skits, jokes, high energy dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations. Reservations recommended. $16-$25

LP Herd — 7 p.m. Friday, Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt. LP Herd is a guitar duo consisting of Larry and Patty Herd. Their sound is defined by Patty’s bluesy, sultry voice and Larry’s jazz/blues inspired guitar style. Their song list includes jazz standards to rock, blues and country. 970-927-0151. Free

Dwight F. Ferren: Solo Acoustic Guitar — 7 p.m. Friday, Kan Pai, 3950 Midland Ave., Glenwood Springs. Solo acoustic guitar instrumentals. Free

New Mamm Creek Band — 8 p.m. Friday, Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs. A shared love of folk, country, rock and bluegrass brought five friends together to form New Mamm Creek. Free

First Friday with Echo Monday — 9 p.m. Friday, Carbondale Beer Works, 647 Main St., Carbondale. Echo Monday returns to Carbondale Beer Works for a First Friday romp performing ’90s to modern alt/rock tunes. Free

The Know Bodies Band — 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. The Know Bodies Band plays classic rock and reggae. No cover charge.

The Great K & A Train Robbery Silent Movie Experience — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. The Great K & A Train Robbery is a 1926 American Western silent film directed by Lewis Seiler and starring Tom Mix and Dorothy Dwan. Much of the film was shot on location in and around Glenwood Springs. Reservations Recommended 970-945-9699 or online http://www.gvrshow.com $5-$7

Music on the Mountain: Whiskey Stomp — 6 p.m. Saturday, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs. Whiskey Stomp crossbreeds several genres of music from bluegrass, funk, Latino rhythms, rock, jazz and country. Free with canned food donation after 4 p.m. Otherwise gondola tickets are $19/adults and $14/kids 3-12.

Redstone’s Magical Moments Summer Concert Series, 2019 — 6 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Park, Redstone Blvd., Redstone. Scones Summer of Love, year ’67. Classics and groovy originals. Free

Aspen Music Festival and School Presents Student Recitals — 6 p.m. Saturday, Carbondale Library, 320 Sopris Ave., Carbondale. A juried selection of the Aspen Music Festival and School’s brilliant student musicians will play chamber music masterworks. 970-963-2889. Free

Uptown Strutters — 7 p.m. Saturday, Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt. 970-927-0151. Free

Community Concert by Jonathan Gorst — 7 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs. Gorst says: “An evening of music from all of the styles that have influenced my life; a thank-you performance for all of the support and love over these past 5 years.” 970-945-6340. Free

Luau, Limbo and Libations — 8 p.m. Saturday, Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs. Wear coconut bras, grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts and be ready to drop it low for the limbo contest. Prizes for best outfit and limbo contest winner. Drumming performance by Jessie Lehmann. Free

Stone Kitchen Band — 2 p.m. Sunday, Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs. Free

Raft Guide Prom Night: Under the Sea — 8 p.m. Sunday, Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth Street, Glenwood Springs. Get fancy and dress up in a dress, sports coat or tie and ask a date for a night to remember. Senior King and Queen and a Junior King and Queen will be crowned. Photo booth available. $5 cover per couple or single. Free rides provided by Valley Taxi.