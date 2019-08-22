Weekend Planner Aug. 23-25

Casey James Prestwood and The Burning Angels



Casey James Prestwood And The Burning Angels

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday — The band was nominated as the best honky tonk group in the 2015 Ameripolitan Music Awards.

360 Market St., Basalt | Free

The Molly Healey Trio

8:30 p.m. Friday — “Dubbed ‘rock-inspired orchestral looping,’ Molly Healey loops her stringed instruments live into a symphonic bed that gives full and intense roots to her original compositions.”

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale

Echo Monday

9 p.m. Friday — A mixture of modern rock/alternative music.

The Black Nugget, 403 Main St., Carbondale | Free

Red Dirt River Band

9 p.m. Friday — Red Dirt River Band consists of members of various Roaring Fork Valley bands whose influences range from Americana, bluegrass, alt-country, blues, to good ol’ fashioned rock.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

St. Stephen Church Festival of Diversity

Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday — Featured will be: ethnic foods from diverse cultures including Mexican, Korean, Polish, Greek, Italian and Nepalese; a sweet shop; kids menu; wine and beer for adults; kids games; bounce houses; face painting; and a free throw contest at 2 p.m. Entertainment includes Father Rick & The Genuflectones, The Electric Lemon, Rodrigo and Feeding Giants

Sayre Park, Glenwood Springs

Dressed to the K9s

5 p.m. Saturday — An evening of delicious food and libations, four-legged furry friends, silent auction, and entertainment from hilarious comedian and veterinarian Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald. Purchase tickets online at coloradoanimalrescue.org, all proceeds benefit CARE.

The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale | 970-947-9173 | $85

Redstone’s Magical Moments Summer Concert Series: The Long Run — Eagles tribute

6 p.m. Saturday — Colorado’s tribute to the Eagles.

Redstone Park, Redstone Boulevard, Redstone | Free

Music on the Mountain: Johnny O Band

6:30 p.m. Saturday — Originally from the Roaring Fork Valley and going strong for 22 years, the Johnny O Band creates an infectious, freestyle pop groove.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs FREE with canned food donation after 4 p.m. Otherwise gondola tickets are $19/adults & $14/kids 3-12.

Bryan Savage

7 p.m. Saturday — Bryan Savage is building a strong following across the country as a solo artist on the National Smooth Jazz radio charts, with the No. 1 most played tune on national smooth jazz radio from his CD Cat Food.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free

Charley Wagner

2 p.m. Sunday — Sunday afternoon live music.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Mark Johnson

7 p.m. Sunday — Saxophonist Mark Johnson has released three recordings of his own on the JVC record label.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free

Johnny O & The Jelly Roll Bakers

7:30 p.m. Sunday — A blues duo featuring Johnny O. on acoustic guitar and vocals and Andy Irvine on acoustic bass. Their sound and repertoire consist of traditional American blues and authentic ragtime guitar.

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale