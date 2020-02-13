Weekend Planner February 14-17

Beer & Chocolate Pairing For Valentines

11 a.m. Friday — Join us on Valentines Day for a beer and chocolate pairing with Chocolate Moose.

Casey Brewing Taproom, 711 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Mystery Valentine Escape Room

noon Friday — Valentine’s fun is locked inside a box by the sender of a mystery valentine. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Carbondale Library, 320 Sopris Ave. | free and open to all teens

Friday Afternoon Club: Feeding Giants

5 p.m. Friday — Feeding Giants is the “little band with a surprisingly big sound,” including acoustic Americana, classic country, classic rock and more.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | free admission with the Friday coupon from the Post Independent for up to four people after 4 p.m.

Love Notes

6 p.m. Friday — A special Valentine’s Day “Date Night at the Library” in collaboration with The Arts Campus at Willits, with wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, and love letters.

Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. | free

Date Night with BOO + FINNI

7-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday — Create and paint a piece of pottery while enjoying wine, chocolates, fruits and cheeses, and music. Fee includes instruction, materials, firings, beverages and snacks. Space is limited.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale |$65 per couple | register at http://www.carbondaleclay.org/date-night-w-boofinni

I Hate Valentine’s Day Party

8 p.m. Friday — Roses are red, violets are blue, vodka costs less than dinner for two. No broken hearts here except for the piñata filled with treats for the happily single. Stupid Cupid cocktails and DJ Javi G.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs

Winter Wonderland Gala

6 p.m. Saturday — Hors d’oeuvres by The Red Onion Aspen, three-course sit-down dinner by Susie Jimenez Productions, open bar by Woody Creek Distillers, performance by Legacy Dance Company, music by DJ Benny, photography by Darren Bridges Photography and more.

St. Stephen Parish Hall, 1885 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs | $100 – $2,000

Mr. Roaring Fork Pageant

7 p.m. Saturday — Batch and KDNK present The Mr. Roaring Fork Pageant with chocolate reception. Costume categories include: formal/evening wear, work/job uniform and swimwear/river wear. Proceeds benefit KDNK.

Batch at Roaring Fork Beer Co., 358 Main St., Carbondale | Erin, 970-963-0139, erin@kdnk.org | $10 for KDNK members, $15 for general public, free for participants

Marble Comedy: Nathan Lund, Georgia Comstock and Nic Dean

7 p.m. Saturday — Nathan Lund will be headlining, Georgia Comstock featuring, and Nic Dean hosting.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale.

Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise

8:30 p.m. Saturday — MC/poet/songwriter Kuf Knotz and classically trained harpist/guitarist/pianist/vocalist Christine Elise have combined forces to create a new album. The unlikely pair connected and built the project to create positive, forward thinking music driven by a strong message.

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth, Carbondale | 963-3306

Floodgate Operators

9:15 p.m. Saturday — The Floodgate Operators are a 5-piece bluegrass band from Crested Butte that combines fast, flat-picking traditionals with energetic, heartfelt originals.

The Black Nugget, 403 Main St., Carbondale

Somatic

9 p.m. Sunday — Florida-based Somatic, a dynamic mix of northeastern hip hop, jam and southern funk/soul, plays three sets of music starting at 9 p.m.

The Black Nugget, 403 Main St., Carbondale | free