Weekend Planner February 28 to March 1

Friday Afternoon Club: Hardscrabble

5 p.m. Friday — Hardscrabble plays pure Colorado bluegrass, making a name for itself by offering a blend of original songs mixed with traditional bluegrass anthems, and colorful renditions of crowd favorites.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | free with the Friday Ad from the Glenwood Springs Post Independent for up to fur people after 4 p.m.

‘Hope for the Flowers’

6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday— Caterpillar heroes Stripe and Yellow want something more from life than eating and growing bigger. They discover that the way for the caterpillars to find their particular more, who they really are, is to enter the cocoon and risk for the butterfly.

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale | $10–$15

‘Into The Woods’

6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday — James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. This Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $35 adults; $31.50 seniors; $25 kids

COMEDIAN SEAN PATTON

7:30 p.m. Friday — The New York Times says about Sean Patton: “He’s dynamite, turning standard Brooklyn hipster jokes into a stomping, roaring tour de force, and elevating a bit about sex-performance anxiety into high-stakes comedy.”

CoVenture, 201 Main St., Carbondale | $15 members; $18 in advance; $22 day of

‘A View from the Bridge’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday — A riveting modern classic about a 1950s Italian immigrant family and the unbreakable social contracts that help minority communities to survive.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale

Valle Musico

8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday — Valle Musico plays elegant guitar-based music with classical, jazz, Latin and worldbeat elements.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | no cover charge

Charley Wagner and William Steindler

8:30 p.m. Friday — Steindler plays “sad songs that you can tap your toes to,” and Wagner plays Americana/folk.

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth, Carbondale | 963-3304

New York International Children’s Film Fest

3:30 p.m. Saturday — Short films for ages 3-18 will be sure to engage the imagination.

Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. | free

Inside Witches’ Pantry with the Cave Discovery Team

4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday — Hear the first-hand account of Witches’ Pantry Cave, the newly discovered cave north of Glenwood Springs, from caving experts Rob McFarland of Rifle and Richard Rhinehart of Grand Junction.

Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave.

Young Dubliners

8 p.m. Saturday — Annual pre-St. Paddy’s Day concert for The Young Dubliners, who play, Celtic rock, a fusion of Irish traditional instruments and music with modern rock.

The New Ute Events Center, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle