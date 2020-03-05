Weekend Planner, March 6-8

Pairings

6-8 p.m. Friday — Purchase a handmade cup and “pair it” with tastings of handcrafted beverages donated by event sponsors Marble Distillery, Batch, Rhumba Girl Liquors, Bonfire Coffee, Carbondale Beer Works, and Two Leave & a Bud Tea.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | $30 – $160

First Friday artist reception

6 p.m. Friday — Featured artist for March is Nicolette Toussaint, who works in watercolors, oils and drawings. Light refreshments will be served.

Bookcliffs Arts Center, 1100 E. 16th St., Rifle | free

‘Into The Woods’

6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday — James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $35/adults, $31.50/seniors, $25/kids

Nick Lenio

6:30 p.m. Friday — Nick Lenio plays acoustic guitar.

Patina Bar + Grille, 1054 Highway 133, Carbondale

‘The Addams Family’

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday— Basalt High School presents “The Addams Family.” Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart, young man from a respectable family — and it only gets worse from there.

Basalt Middle School Auditorium, 51 School St., Basalt | $10 – $15

‘Footloose’

7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday — Glenwood Springs High School presents the musical “Footloose.” Mature themes and strong language – PG13.

Jeannie Miller Theater, Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $15/adults, $10/students and seniors

‘Godspell’

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday — The musical is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew. The parables are interspersed with music set primarily to lyrics from traditional hymns, with the passion of Christ appearing briefly near the end of the show.

Colorado Rocky Mountain School barn, 500 Holden Way, Carbondale | $5

‘A View from the Bridge’

7:30 p.m. Friday — A riveting modern classic about a 1950s Italian immigrant family and the unbreakable social contracts that help minority communities to survive.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale

Painters Stage

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — Painters Stage plays European gypsy music.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | no cover charge

Louie & The Lizards

9 p.m. Friday — KDNK membership drive with Louie & The Lizards.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | free

Feeding Giants Outlaw Country Music Series

6-10 p.m. Saturday — Featuring music from Hogan and Moss, Feeding Giants, The Queen Bee Trio (featuring Aundrea Ware, Joey Ball and Portia Rogers) and The Rust Statler Duo.

The New Ute Events Center, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle

Josefina Mendez, Mark Johnson and Tim Fox

7 p.m. Saturday — Josefina Mendez has quickly gained recognition for her unique jazz style. She sings in English, Spanish and Portuguese combining swing, bossa nova, samba, tangos and boleros.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas, 166 Midland Avenue, Basalt | free

BACH GOLDBERG VARIATIONS FOR STRING TRIO

8 p.m. Saturday — “Bach’s Goldberg Variations take the audience on a transcendent musical journey. Join virtuosic performers MinTze Wu, Erin Gallagher and Sarah Graf for a performance of the string trio transcription of this incredible piece.”

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth, Carbondale | 963-3304

Karaoke with Sandman

9 p.m. Sunday — Come sing with Sandman Sunday nights.

Patina Bar + Grille, 1054 Highway 133, Carbondale