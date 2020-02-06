Weekend Planner February 7-9

Winter on the Mountain – Gerry Goodman

5 p.m. Friday — Gerry Goodman plays classic rock including lots of Stevie Ray Vaughn, oldies and newies and everything in between.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | coupon from the Glenwood Springs Post Independent on Fridays valid for free gondola ride for up to four people starting at 4 p.m.

WWII Through a Child’s Eye with Tilly Maddux

5 p.m. Friday — Hear the emotional first-hand story of how a young Dutch girl lived through the Nazi occupation, and how her family saved their Jewish nanny.

Basalt Library 14 Midland Ave. | free

Midland Arts Anniversary Celebration

5 p.m. — Midland Arts is celebrating its 15th anniversary as an artist co-op with a party open to all.

Midland Arts Co., 101 E. Third St., Rifle | free

Daddy-Daughter Dance

6 p.m. Friday — Father-figures can show their daughter(s) how a gentleman treats a lady during a fun night out with her daddy for dinner, refreshments and dancing to DJ Tiff.

Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road, Glenwood Springs | $40 couple/$15 per additional daughter

Open Juncture: Metal + Clay Opening Reception

6-8 p.m. Friday — This exhibition spotlights works and collaborations from local metal and clay artists Megan Wussow, Liz Heller, Mark Cesark, K Rhynus Cesark, Nancy Lovendahl and Scott Keating.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale

Into The Woods!

6:30 p.m. Friday — The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece … and a rare modern classic.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $35/adults, $31.50/seniors and groups; $25/kids plus food and beverages

Wood Belly

8:30 p.m. Friday — The instrumentation and rhythmic drive of Wood Belly is like a tree trunk centered in bluegrass with branches that uninhibitedly reach out in many directions. The sound is influenced by multiple genres but refuses to be confined.

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale

Louie & the Lizards

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — Louie & the Lizards play “genre-defying” music with definite rock elements, zany lyrics and a funky beat.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | free

PRIMAL J AND THE NEANDERTHALS

9 p.m. Friday — Primal J and the Neanderthals’ repertoire consists of both covers and originals, with a “funky-punky-rock-reggae” sound.

The Black Nugget, 403 Main St., Carbondale

Love Glenwood Springs Family Fun Fest

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday — A half day of fun for youngsters, along with info about the proposed limestone mine on Transfer Trail. Activities include a bouncy house, obstacle course, magic shows, face painting, photo booth, and art projects, plus prizes, yard signs, stickers, T-shirts and ball caps and free food and beverages.

Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road | give back by bringing nonperishable food or children’s winter garments for LIFT-UP food and clothing banks

Marble Museum Winter Open House and Chocolate Extravaganza

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday — Five history and geology talks by experts in their fields, including Larry Meredith, author of “This Cursed Valley”; Darrell Munsell, professor emeritus, West Texas A and M University and author of multiple books about the Crystal Valley; Tom Prather, professor emeritus of geology, Western Colorado University; Bruce Bartleson, professor emeritus of geology, Western Colorado University; and Duane Vandenbusche, professor of history at Western Colorado University. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Marble Hub hosts the Chocolate Extravaganza with free tasting at the Marble Charter School.

Marble Museum, 412 W. Main St., and Marble Charter School, 420 W. Main St. | free

Valentine’s Day Plant Art Activity

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday — Make your loved one a display with the Japanese Love Plant, the Marimo Ball. The activity includes a decorative glass container, beautiful rocks or glass, seashells and heart-shaped rocks, ribbons and stickers.

Sunshine Farms, 38487 Highway 6, New Castle | $25 per person

Doc Susie: A Woman Alone in the Rockies

2 p.m. Saturday — Dr. Susan Anderson was a pioneer not only in the West but as a woman in the medical profession. Portrayed by Kathy Naples, library/media director for East Grand School District, in Granby. Presented by the Rifle Heritage Center.

Rifle Library, 207 East Ave.

Backcountry Film Festival

7 p.m. Saturday — Supporting Colorado Mountain Club.

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale | http://www.cmc.org | $15, $12 for CMC members

Love Me Some Lip Sync

7:30 p.m. Saturday — 15 spots available for individuals, teams or businesses. $100 cash prize to the winner(s).

Batch, 380 Main St., Carbondale | $5 to attend; $12 to $22 to participate

Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble

8:30 p.m. Saturday — An instrumental and vocal band created to develop material with the feel and structure of bluegrass music drawing mainly from traditional sources.

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth, Carbondale