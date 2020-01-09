Weekend Planner January 10-12

Skier Appreciation Day

9 a.m. Friday — Sunlight offers $20 lift tickets to show its appreciation to all skiers and snowboarders.

Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs | $20

Friday Afternoon Club: Charley Wagner

5 p.m. Friday — Charley Wagner is a singer and songwriter from the north woods of Minnesota whose Americana-folk style has been influenced by artists such as Gordon Lightfoot, John Prine and Bob Dylan.

Lookout Grille, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | free for up to four people with the Friday ad in the Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Second Friday Reception

5-9 p.m. Friday — Celebrating the beautiful winter with the theme Snowtime. Everyone is invited for wine and appetizers.

Cooper Corner Gallery, 315 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs | free

10th Anniversary Party: Legends of the Library

6 p.m. Friday — Family-friendly celebration with music by the Colorado Mesa University Jazz Quartet, food trucks and activities for adults and children.

Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | free

Enter Dimensional Opening Reception

6-8 p.m. Friday — Enter Dimensional is an exhibition showcasing local favorites John Cohorst and Chris Erickson.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | free

Bessie & Friends music jam

6:30 p.m. Friday — Bring an instrument and join in the fun.

First Baptist Church of Garfield County, 602 Grand Ave., Silt | free

LP Herd

7 p.m. Friday — LP Herd is a guitar duo consisting of Larry and Patty Herd formerly of the Austin music scene. Their sound is defined by Patty’s bluesy, sultry voice and Larry’s jazz/blues inspired guitar style, and their song list includes jazz standards to rock, blues and country.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | 970-927-0151 | free

Leila Sunier

9 p.m. Friday — Leila Sunier plays rock and folk music.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | no cover charge

Glenwood Springs Ski Movie Night

7 p.m. Saturday — Three movies will be shown: Teton Gravity Research’s “Winterland” and “Ode to the Muir” and Colleen Genteman’s “Dream Job.” Proceeds go to Sunlight Winter Sports Club.

Glenwood Vaudeville, Glenwood Springs | $15 adults, $10 kids younger than 17

Roaring Fork Contra Dance

7:30 p.m. Saturday — Lively community dance for all ages to enjoy. No experience necessary, no partner needed. Contras, squares, round dances, waltzes, polkas all taught by a dance caller. Live Old Time music by Wooden Nickel String Band.

Carbondale Community School, 1505 Satank Road, Carbondale | $5-$10

The Din & Tonics

8:30 p.m. Saturday — The Harvard Din & Tonics are Harvard University’s signature jazz a cappella group, known for their rich tradition of musical and performance excellence. Their repertoire centers around American jazz standards, but also frequently includes pop, disco, and folk music.

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth, Carbondale | 970-963-3304