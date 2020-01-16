Weekend Planner January 17-19

Friday Afternoon Club: The Low End

5 p.m. Friday — The Low End is the dynamic duo of Jeff Rice and Katie Houchin.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | free with the Friday coupon from the Post Independent for up to four people after 4 p.m.

Meet the Author: Stephen Trimble

6:30 p.m. Friday — Author and photographer Stephen Trimble will share photos and stories from new book “The Capitol Reef Reader,” as well as anecdotes from his detective work.

Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | http://www.gcpld.org | free

Chris Bank & Mark Johnson

7 p.m. Friday — Chris Bank (vocals, bass, sax, guitar, blue blowing) performed in the Aspen area for 21. Mark Johnson (sax) has released three recordings of his own on the JVC record label.

Heathers Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | 970-927-0151 | free

Roots & Rhythm

7 p.m. Friday — James Speiser on vocals and Pattie Melt on tenor sax play old school R&B, blues, funk, soul and some jazz.

Black Dog Saloon, 219 W. Main St., New Castle | free

Indigo Mojo

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — Indigo Mojo play rock and roll.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | no cover charge

Floodgate Operators

9 p.m. Friday — Bluegrass band based in Crested Butte.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 6th Street, Glenwood Springs | free

Harry Potter Festival

5 p.m. Saturday — A free festival of games, crafting, prizes, and food. This year will feature face painting for the kids by Michelle Zander, potion making, and the return of Chocolate Frogs. Costumes are most welcome.

Parachute Library, 244 Grand Valley Way, Parachute | 970-285-9870 | free

Josefina Mendez, Mark Johnson & Tim Fox

7 p.m. Saturday — Josefina Mendez has quickly gained recognition for her unique jazz style. She sings in English, Spanish and Portuguese combining swing, bossa nova, samba, tangos and boleros.

Heathers Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave, Basalt. 970-927-0151 Free

Karaoke

9 p.m. Sunday — Karaoke with Sandman every Sunday.

Patina Bar + Grille, 1054 Highway 133, Carbondale | kws.fyi, 970-344-0911 | free