Weekend Planner January 24-26

Baby Storytime

10:30 a.m. Friday — Babies from birth to 24 months (with a favorite adult) enjoy songs, action rhymes, playtime and share a book together in each session.

Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. | free

Friday Afternoon Club: Chasing Avalon

5 p.m. Friday — Chasing Avalon is an acoustic Americana trio whose original and cover songs fuse elements of rock, country, Celtic and folk music.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | free admission for up to four people after 4 p.m. with Friday coupon from the Glenwood Springs Post Independent

LP Herd

7 p.m. Friday — LP Herd is a guitar duo consisting of Larry and Patty Herd from the Austin music scene. Their sound is defined by Patty’s bluesy, sultry voice and Larry’s jazz/blues-inspired guitar style and includes jazz, rock, blues and country.

Heathers Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | 970-927-0151 | free

Guilty Pleasure

9 p.m. Friday — Guilty Pleasure is a good time trio playing rock ‘n’ roll covers and original tunes.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | free

Oran Mor

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — Oran Mor plays Scottish, Irish, Celtic and Americana music.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs no cover charge

CrafterDay

10 a.m. Saturday — Drop in for a new craft project each Saturday morning. All ages.

Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. | free

Winter Watercolor

1 p.m. Saturday — Paint a watercolor image that captures the spirit of winter! In this informal class for adults and teens ages 13 and up, the library will provide materials, prompts, and tips to create a watercolor painting. Paint a snowy forest landscape, cozy sweaters and mittens, warm mugs of coffee, or something of your own choosing!

Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. | to register email hcondon@basaltlibrary.org or call 970-927-4311, ext. 1003 | free

Chinese New Year Celebration

1 p.m. Saturday — Celebrate the Chinese New Year with various paper crafts, Chinese character writing, games and more.

Parachute Branch Library, 244 Grand Valley Way, Parachute | 970-285-9870 | free

Karaoke

9 p.m. Sunday — Karaoke with Sandman every Sunday.

Patina Bar + Grille, 1054 Highway 133, Carbondale | kws.fyi or 970-344-0911 | free