Weekend Planner January 3-5

Friday Afternoon Club: Leonard Curry Trio

5 p.m. Friday — The Leonard Curry Trio will immerse the audience in a musical blend of folk, swing, rock, bluegrass and Irish tunes including some old favorites, some originals and some of the group’s hand-picked finely crafted songs. Friday Afternoon Club will take place inside the Lookout Grille during the wintertime.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | free with the Friday coupon from the Glenwood Springs Post Independent for up to four people after 4 p.m.

Family Skate Event/Community Skate Party

5:30 p.m. Friday — A free community party featuring a fire pit, roast hot dogs and marshmallows, and hot chocolate. Ice skate rentals will be available at the Rec Center until 9 p.m.

Fourth Street Plaza, 400 Main St., Carbondale | Free

Vaudeville Dinner Theatre Holiday Show

6 p.m. Friday and Saturday — The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Holiday Show is a two-hour family fun dinner theater show with professional talent performing a variety of holiday-themed comedy skits, jokes, high energy dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations. Advanced reservations recommended.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $25/adults; $22.50/seniors; $16/kids (2–12)

Chris Bank & Mark Johnson

7 p.m. Friday — Chris Bank (vocals, bass, sax, guitar, blue blowing) performed in the Aspen area for 21 years, has taught band and choir in the Roaring Fork Valley schools the past 15 years, and is the director of school programs for JAS Aspen as well as a current board member. Mark Johnson (sax) has released three recordings of his own on the JVC record label.

Heathers Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave, Basalt | 970-927-0151 | Free

Live Music

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — Garrett & Chris play rock & folk music.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | no cover charge

A CELLObration

3:30 p.m. Saturday — Enjoy the music of Bach, Boccherini, Piatti and Kummer performed by accomplished young cellist Kurt Kowar, doctoral candidate cellist Roberto Arundale, and professional pianist Kevin Kaukl. Doors open at 3:15 p.m.

Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | free

Holiday Entertainment: Mountain Harmony Quartet

5 p.m. Saturday — The Mountain Harmony quartet performs year-round with songs ranging from the ’40s to the ’70s. This a capella group may serenade guests at their table in the restaurant, as they step onto the Alpine Coaster, inside the caverns and throughout the park. Their four-part harmonies will bring to life some of your favorite songs.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | Gondola tickets are $14/kids (3-12) and $19/adults; use promo code BUYONLINE5P for 5% off online

Josefina Mendez, Mark Johnson & Tim Fox

7 p.m. Saturday — Josefina Mendez has quickly gained recognition for her unique jazz style. She sings in English, Spanish and Portuguese combining swing, bossa nova, samba, tangos and boleros.

Heathers Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave, Basalt | 970-927-0151 | free