Weekend Planner July 12-14

Cajon Brothers



FRIDAYS ON 7TH

4-5:30 p.m. Friday — Cajon Brothers unplugged, playing downtown Glenwood.

Bethel Plaza, Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs | Free

Friday Afternoon Club: Charley Wagner

5 p.m. Friday — Charley Wagner plays The Lookout Grille for Friday Afternoon Club. Use the coupon (found in the Friday Post Independent) for a free gondola ride after 4 p.m. for up to four people.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | Free

Second Friday Reception

5 p.m. Friday — Wild horse and landscape photography by featured artist Sally Linden is on exhibit at the Cooper Corner Gallery. Linden donates her time and a portion of her proceeds toward horse rescue. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Cooper Corner Gallery, 513 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Under the Bridge Troll Theater

5:30 p.m. Friday — Activities this week are to include art, dance, theater, music, magic and more. The Glenwood Springs Performing Arts Association is partnering with the Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation as the fiscal agent for this downtown vibrancy project.

Bethel Plaza, Under the Grand Avenue Bridge, Glenwood Springs | Free

Basalt Summer Concert Series: Niceness

6 p.m. Friday — Niceness blends reggae and soul with musicians Michael Gomberg on drums, David Christeson on keys, Dustin Wilson on guitar, Stosch Dembitsky on bass, Jonathan Barfield on percussion, John White on saxophone and Jared Wright on trumpet, and vocal melodies from Koral Delatierra

Market Street, 360 Market St., Basalt | Free

Photographers of Carbondale Creative District Reception

6 p.m. Friday — This is the third and final collaborative art exhibit this year in a series co-hosted by CMC ArtShare and the Carbondale Creative District/Colorado Creative Industries. The show features works by 11 local photographers: Sami Dinar, Martin Garfinkel, Karen Glenn, Penelope Greenwell, Cindy Higby, George Lilly, Mike Rand, Mark Ronay, Lesa Russo, Deborah Shannan and Greg Watts. Light refreshments served. The exhibit will be on view in the gallery through Aug. 26.

CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor, Glenwood Springs | Free

Live at heather’s

7 p.m. Friday — Chris Bank & Mark Johnson play Heathers in Basalt.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 970-927-0151

live at Native son

9 p.m. Friday — Echo Monday returns to Native Son playing ’90s to modern hard alt/rock music.

Native Son, 813 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | No Cover

Live at rivers

9 p.m., Friday — Low End plays rock, blues and reggae with a twist.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | No cover

‘Storical Steampunk Shindig

10 a.m. Saturday — ‘Storical Steampunk Shindig with vendors, a costume contest, tea dueling, nerf gun shooting range, presentations and musical performances.

Silt Historical Park, 707 Orchard, Silt | Free

Gay For Good anniversary picnic

11 a.m. Saturday — G4G Rocky Mountains and its volunteers will have a barbecue and social gathering to celebrate the organization’s one-year anniversary.

Crown Mountain Park, 20 Eagle County Road, El Jebel | Free

Your Friends for Life FundRaiser

11 a.m. Saturday — Fundraiser to support Your Friends for Life, which works to support, nurture and encourage cancer patients and their families from Aspen to Rifle. Alpaca activities, face painting, hand feeding alpacas, pin the tail on the alpaca, Hula Hoop and more.

Sopris Alpaca Farm, 35795 Highway 6, Silt | $10-$15 | 970-274-0853

Music on the Mountain: A Band Called Alexis

6 p.m. Saturday — Live music at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park’s mountain-top concert series, featuring A Band Called Alexis.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | Free with donation

Redstone’s Magical Moments Summer Concert Series 2019

6 p.m. Saturday —The Metamoocil Mountain Boys play acoustic music of blues, folk and swing.

Redstone Park, Redstone Blvd., Redstone | Free

Saxophonist/Flutist Bryan Savage

7 p.m. Saturday — Jazz artist Bryan Savage will be performing his live show outside on the patio at Heather’s.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave, Basalt | Free | 970-927-0151

REDSTONE CASTLE ICE CREAM SOCIAL

1 p.m. Sunday — The Redstone Castle Ice Cream Social, sponsored by the Redstone Historical Society, features a mini tour of the Castle, hand-scooped ice cream, old-fashioned games, ladies’ hat and gentlemen’s bow tie contests, and more. Individuals are encouraged to wear early 1900s attire.

Redstone Castle (shuttle buses from the museum on Redstone Boulevard) | $20 for non-members, $10 ages 6-16 | history.redstonecolorado.org

Vaudeville Revue Dinner Theatre

5 p.m. Sunday — Celebrating 10 years of laughter, the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue is a two-hour family fun dinner theater show with professional talent, performing a variety of comedy skits, jokes, dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $16-$25