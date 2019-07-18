Roaring Fork Valley Weekend Planner July 19-21

The Runaway Grooms



Fridays on 7th — 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Bethel Plaza, Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs. The Runaway Grooms, playing downtown Glenwood. Free

Friday Afternoon Club: Natalie & Lizzy — 5 p.m. Friday, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs. Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears revel in the raw rhythms and endless groove of Appalachian fiddle and banjo duets, funky blues bass lines, and soulful harmony singing. Free with the Friday ad in the Post Independent for up to four people starting at 4 p.m.

Under the Bridge Troll Theater — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Bethel Plaza, under the Grand Avenue Bridge, Glenwood Springs. Activities will include art, dance, theater, music, magic and more. Free

Harry Potter Night — 6 p.m. Friday, Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. Immerse yourself in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. All ages welcome. Free

Vaudeville Revue Dinner Theatre — 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs. The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue is a two-hour family fun dinner theater show with professional talent performing a variety of comedy skits, jokes, high energy dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations. Reservations recommended. $25/adults, $22.50/Seniors, $16/Kids (2-12)

Shakespeare in the Park — 7-8 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. The Hudson Reed Ensemble will present three scenes of Shakespeare, “Taming of the Shrew,” “Richard III,” and “Romeo and Juliet.” Bring a picnic and enjoy the performance at Midland Park, adjacent to Basalt Regional Library. Free

Honeybee — The World Premiere — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale. Honeybee is a musical about life, death, and how to survive them both. This musical contains adult themes, strong language, and sensitive emotional material including discussion of mental illness and suicide. Therefore, it is not recommended for students under the age of 13 without adult supervision. 970-963-8200 $20

Painters Stage — 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. Painters Stage plays European gypsy music. No cover charge.

Mugsy Fay album release party — 9 p.m. Friday, Native Son, 813 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. Mugsy Fay, Callin’ Old Souls and The Millers (of The Habits) play live at Native Son in Glenwood Springs to celebrate the release of Mugsy Fay’s new album. Free

Plein Air Colored Pencil Workshop — 10 a.m. Saturday, Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. Join Colorado wildlife artist Nicolette for plein air sketching in the wetlands park right behind the library. Space is limited and registration is required. Email Hannah Condon at hcondon@basaltlibrary.org, call 970-927-4311, ext. 1003, or register at the front desk. Free

The Great K & A Train Robbery Silent Movie Experience — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. “The Great K & A Train Robbery,” filmed in Glenwood Springs and starring Tom Mix and Dorothy Dwan, is a 1926 American Western silent film based on the actual foiling of a train robbery by Dick Gordon. Tickets $7 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations recommended. 970-945-9699 or online http://www.gvrshow.com

Basalsa 2019 — 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Lions Park, 101 Midland Ave., Basalt. Basalsa showcases dance, music and food, while bringing the diverse community together. Live music by Sontres y Orquesta. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. Free

Fear and Loathing in Carbondale — 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Batch, 358 Main St., Carbondale. It’s RFBC’s fourth annual Fear and Loathing in Carbondale: A Hunter S. Thompson Birthday Celebration and Revelry. Live music by Marilyn and the Millers at 6 p.m. Birthday pie, HST documentaries and films, costumes encouraged, prizes, memorabilia and books for viewing. Free

Music on the Mountain: Poser — 6 p.m. Saturday, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to party with the valley’s ultimate cover band, Poser. This high-energy, crowd-pleasing, six-piece band plays hits from classics like The Beatles, Santana, Springsteen, Clapton and more. Free with canned food donation after 4 p.m. Otherwise gondola tickets are $19/adults & $14/kids 3-12.

Redstone’s Magical Moments Summer Concert Series, 2019 — 6 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Park, Redstone Blvd, Redstone. Kraig Kenning is a renowned slide guitarist playing Florida and Chicago blues, rock and Americana fingerstyle. Free

Hilltop Summer Concert Series — 6 p.m. Sunday, BookCliffs Arts Center, 1100 E. 16th St., Rifle. An evening of entertainment with Holly Guerin. Pack a picnic dinner. Free (donations appreciated)

Uptown Strutters — 7 p.m. Saturday, Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt. 970-927-0151 Free