Weekend Planner July 26-28

Oran Mor



Fridays on 7th

4-5:30 p.m. Friday — Oran Mor, playing downtown Glenwood.

Bethel Plaza, Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs | Free

Friday Afternoon Club: Frank Martin

5 p.m. Friday — Join Glenwood Caverns for Friday Afternoon Club on the mountain. Start your weekend off at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park featuring Frank Martin. Grab the coupon from the Glenwood Springs Post Independent on Fridays to get a free gondola ride for up to four people after 4 p.m.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | Free

Under the Bridge Troll Theater

5:30 p.m. Friday — Performances will be under the Grand Avenue Bridge, including art, dance, theater, music, magic and more.

Bethel Plaza, under the Grand Avenue Bridge, Glenwood Springs | Free

Vaudeville Revue Dinner Theatre

6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday — Celebrating 10 years of laughter and fun for all ages, the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue is a two-hour family dinner theater.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $16-$25

Feeding Giants

7:30 p.m. Friday — Live music with Feeding Giants in New Castle.

Black Dog Saloon, 219 W. Main St., New Castle | Free

Live Music

8:30 p.m. Friday — Valle Musico plays guitar-based music with classical, jazz, Latin and world beat music elements.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | No cover

16th Annual Glenwood Springs Car Show

8 a.m. Saturday — Car show begins at 9 a.m. $20 for the first car and $10 for the second. Classes include cars, trucks, tuner cars, snowmobiles and motorcycles. Awards at 1:30 pm.

Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Cruise A Thong Glenwood

11 a.m. Saturday — The Race for the Average Joe, Cruise A Thong is a cruiser bike ride through Glenwood, a flip-flop walk up the Rio Grande Trail, and a tube-float down the Roaring Fork River from about the high school back to Veltus Park. Visit http://cruiseathongglenwood.com/ to preregister, or register at the event from 9–11 a.m.

Veltus Park, 901 Midland Ave., Glenwood Springs | $35

The Great K & A Train Robbery Silent Movie Experience

1:30 p.m. Saturday — Showing of the 1926 American Western silent film directed by Lewis Seiler and starring Tom Mix and Dorothy Dawn. The film is based on the actual foiling of a train robbery by Dick Gordon as related by Paul Leicester Ford in his book “The Great K & A Train Robbery,” originally published as a serial in Lippincott’s Monthly Magazine in 1896. Much of the film was shot on location in and around Glenwood Springs.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $5-$7

Carbondale Library Recital

6 p.m. Saturday — AMFS students play a variety of chamber music.

Carbondale Library, 320 Sopris Ave., Carbondale | Free

Music on the Mountain: Emotional Rescue

6 p.m. Saturday — Join Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park for Music on the Mountain, Glenwood Springs mountain-top concert series featuring Emotional Rescue. Guests can ride the gondola, bus or Adventure Vehicle free with the donation of a canned food item for the LIFT-UP community food pantry.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | Free

Live Music

7 p.m., Saturday — Chris Bank & Mark Johnson.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free

Hotel Colorado Historic Tours

7 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday — The historic Hotel Colorado and the Glenwood Springs Historical Society offer guided tours by the “ghosts” of colorful characters from Glenwood Springs’ past. The portrayalists share unique and haunting stories of the Hotel Colorado’s history.

Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs | $20

Hilltop Summer Concert Series

6 p.m. Sunday — Local group Better Than Nothing featuring Chris Sorenson plays hard rock and blues music. The band plays covers as well as original music. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy the evening.

Bookcliffs Arts Center, 1100 East 16th St., Rifle | Free