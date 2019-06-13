Weekend Planner June 14-15

Rodrigo



Fridays on 7th

4-5:30 p.m. Friday — Rodrigo brings his repertoire of classic greatest hits, instrumental, and worldwide rhythms to downtown Glenwood.

Bethel Plaza, Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs | Free

Friday Afternoon Club: Chasing Avalon

5 p.m. Friday — Join Glenwood Caverns for the first Friday Afternoon Club of the 2019 Summer Season. Enjoy food and drink specials and live music featuring Chasing Avalon. Grab the coupon from the Glenwood Springs Post Independent on Fridays to get a free gondola ride for up to four people after 4 p.m.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | Free

A Woman’s Touch Opening Reception

6 p.m. Friday — The Glenwood Springs Arts Council and Colorado Mountain College present A Woman’s Touch, featuring the work of three Colorado artists. Printmaker Susan Oehme of Steamboat Springs, Wendy Kowynia, also from Steamboat Springs, and Jane Lee from Glenwood Springs.

CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Reading Under the Stars Paint Party

6 p.m. Friday — There are many ways to express that reading is an essential part of life. Discover a universe of creativity at this book-themed painting event for adults led by Jen Jabbour of Create Art & Essence. This event is free, but registration is required. Call the library at 970-984-2346 to register or for more information.

New Castle Library, 402 W. Main St., New Castle | Free

Redstone’s Magical Moments Summer Concert Series, 2019

6 p.m. Saturday — Singer songwriter Claude Bourbon brings a combination of blues, Spanish and Middle Eastern stylings to Redstone.

Redstone Park, Redstone Blvd., Redstone | Free

Music on the Mountain Kick-Off with The Missing Link Band

6 p.m. Saturday — Glenwood Springs’ mountain-top concert series kicks off the summer of music with The Missing Link Band Saturday. Guests can ride the gondola, bus or Adventure Vehicle free with the donation of a canned food item for the LIFT-UP community food pantry. Free gondola rides for a can of food starts at 4 p.m. and music plays from 6–10 p.m.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | Free admission | Gondola rides $19/adults and $14/kids 3-12 (without a can of food)

Movies on the Lawn: ‘Aquaman’

7 p.m. Saturday — Basalt Chamber and Regional Library team up for an outdoor movie experience playing all summer long. Kicking things off this week is “Aquaman.”

Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free