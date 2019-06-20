Weekend Planner June 21–22

Double Diamond Band



FRIDAYS ON 7TH

4-5:30 p.m. Friday — Colorado favorite Double Diamond Band brings its country/country rock ensemble to downtown Glenwood.

Bethel Plaza, Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs | Free

FRIDAY AFTERNOON CLUB: GERRY GOODMAN

5 p.m. Friday — Join Glenwood Caverns for Friday Afternoon Club of the 2019 Summer Season. Enjoy food and drink specials and live music featuring Gerry Goodman. Grab the coupon from the Glenwood Springs Post Independent on Fridays to get a free gondola ride for up to four people after 4 p.m.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | Free

Live Music: Dwight F. Ferren — Acoustic Solo Guitar

6 p.m. Friday — Singer and guitarist Dwight F. Ferren will play his original solo instrumental arrangements of many classic tunes from the ’50s through the ’80s.

Burning Mountain Pizza & Subs, 1817 Medicine Bow Court, Silt | No cover charge

Let Them Roar ‘I See My Light’ Launch Party

6:30 p.m. Friday — All are invited to the release party of local band Let Them Roar’s new single, “I See My Light!” The song is inspired by Sandra Lopez, who took sanctuary for 10 months in a Carbondale congregation to protect her family from deportation.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | $10

LP Herd

7 p.m. Friday — Austin guitar duo LP Herd, consisting of Larry and Patty Herd, will perform jazz standards, rock, blues and country.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 970-927-0151

‘Tribes’ presented by Thunder River Theatre Company

7:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday — TRTC’s final main-season production for 2018-2019. Born deaf, Billy has been surrounded his entire life by a family of idiosyncratic, fiercely competitive intellectuals who take their hearing for granted. When beautiful Sylvia finally breaks his silence by teaching him sign language, Billy discovers his heart, his dignity and a much larger world.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $10-$30 | 970-963-8200

Strawberry Days Kickoff Party With Echo Monday Live

8 p.m. Friday — Echo Monday brings its mixture of modern rock/alternative music to Glenwood Springs Brew Garden.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | No cover charge

Live Music

9 p.m., Friday — Live at Rivers Restaurant Louie & the Lizards playing original music classified as “genre-defying” with definite rock elements, zany lyrics and a funky beat.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | No cover charge

Uptown Strutters

7 p.m., Saturday — Musicians Roberta Lewis, David Bluefield, Steve Cole, and Billy Harmon bring Uptown Strutters to Basalt.

Heathers Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave, Basalt | Free | 970-927-0151

Strawberry Days After Party with Fifty50

9 p.m., Saturday — Roaring Fork Valley band comprised of Dave Stoltzfus, Beth Getzen Stoltzfus, Jeff Andrews, Jerry Larsen and Frank Botti bring their classic, modern and original rock to Glenwood Springs.

Springs Downtown Bar & Grill, 722 Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs | No cover charge