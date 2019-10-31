Weekend Planner Nov. 1-3

Dia de los Muertos Masks

Noon to 5 p.m. Friday — Make a sugar skull mask. Masks, glitter and jewels will all be provided for free. Then bring the mask to First Friday and celebrate Dia De Los Muertos.

Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave., Carbondale | 970-963-2889 | Free

Ava Lane Opening Reception

5 p.m. Friday — Opening reception for well-known local photographer Ava Lanes. Chili tasting and light refreshments.

Midland Arts Company, 101 E. Third St., Rifle | Free

First Friday Artist Reception

6 p.m. Friday — The artist of the month for November is photographer Bill Schoenecker. Bill specializes in landscape and wildlife. Light refreshments will be served.

BookCliffs Arts Center, 1100 E. 16th St., Rifle | Free

‘Young Frankenstein’ Movie

7 p.m. Friday — Comedy icons Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Cloris Leachman, Marty Feldman, Teri Garr and Madeline Kahn star in Mel Brooks’ brilliantly outrageous riff on Mary Shelley’s classic story on the full screen. Reservations recommended.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $7

Dia de los Muertos party with Louie and the Lizards

7 p.m. Friday — Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with Louie and the Lizards.

Black Dog Saloon, 219 W. Main St., New Castle | Free

Dwight F. Ferren – Solo Acoustic Guitar

7 p.m. Friday — Solo acoustic guitar instrumentals for patrons.

Kan Pai, 3950 Midland Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Dia de los Muertos Party

8 p.m. Friday — Celebrate Dia de los Muertos by dressing up as skeletons, sugar skulls and painting faces. DJ Sal Lopez will take requests and drop beats. Face painting by appointment and on-site from 6:30–8:30 p.m. $25 for fancy and $15 for simple. Costumes encouraged. Prizes for best costume.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Marbin and The North 41

8 p.m. Friday — “Marbin is a progressive jazz-rock band” playing at 8 p.m. “The North 41 is a dynamic blend of rock, funk and jazz, with the danceability of pop music and sophisticated musicianship” playing at 10 p.m.

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale | 963-3304

Halloween Celebration

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — Live music by The Know Bodies Band and costume contest with prizes.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Fall Family Festival

10 a.m. Saturday — Halloween-themed fun for the whole family. Hayrides, games, crafts, candy and food.

Faith Lutheran Church, 1340 Highway 133, Carbondale | Free

Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association’s Centennial Gala

6-9 p.m. Saturday — Cocktail-Style celebration with heavy hors d’oeuvres stations, a silent auction, and games throughout the evening. Dance the night away with Hammered Straight and Shady Lane.

Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs | couples $150; singles $75; VIP corporate sponsorship $1,500 (includes admission for 10)

Badda Boom Brass Band

8:30 p.m. Saturday — New Orleans style brass band that blends funk, hip hop, party anthems, world music and more with the street music vibes of the Crescent City.

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale | 963-3304

Red Dirt River Band

9 p.m. Saturday — Red Dirt River Band consists of members of various Roaring Fork Valley bands. Each member has an extensive background in music and their influences range from Americana, bluegrass, alt-country, blues, to good ol’ fashioned rock.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free