Weekend Planner November 15-17

5th Day Friday with Ms. Liz

8 a.m. Friday — 5th Day Friday is an all-day art program for students to expand their knowledge of art through hands-on projects utilizing various mediums, art, clay and play. Be ready to build happy art memories and fun-filled outside adventures with instructor Ms. Liz and friends. Participants should bring snacks, lunch, water bottle and a creative mind to build and expand.

Glenwood Springs Community Art Center, 601 E. Sixth Street, Glenwood Springs | $48

Your Story, Your Life

10 a.m. Friday — A facilitated workshop for adults interested in writing personal histories, one story at a time. Share stories, ideas and inspiration in a welcoming setting. Facilitated by Shelly Merriam, historian/writer/genealogist.

Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave. | 970-945-5958 | free

Music at the Library: Classical Guitar Sounds of Four Centuries

5:30 p.m. Friday — A beautiful hour of classical guitar music will be performed by Peter Fletcher, in demand as a performer in cultural venues throughout the country.

Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. | Free

ZinZin

9 p.m. Friday — Cajun, Creole, zydeco, Americana dance band based on the Western Slope.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St. | Free

Echo Monday

9 p.m. Friday — Echo Monday plays ’90s and modern hard/alt rock covers.

The Black Nugget, 403 Main St, Carbondale. Free

A Band Called Alexis

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — A Band Called Alexis plays country, blues and more.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Adult Improv Workshop

9 a.m. Saturday — Curious about learning the art of improv or need to get out of your own head? All skill levels and backgrounds welcome, no experience necessary. This workshop is designed to practice the fundamentals of improvisation and then let loose and play. Taught by Consensual Improv! veteran Cassidy Willey.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | 970-963-8200 | $60

The Jason Wulf Band

9 p.m. Saturday — The Jason Wulf Band plays older Red Dirt Texas country, classic country, and southern rock covers.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Sunday Funday Family Paint

2 p.m. Sunday — The flexibility of this class allows family members the choice of painting a similar-themed painting, the same painting with step by step instruction, or for each person to choose their own painting. Price includes all instruction, materials, kombucha for kids and adults, and a snack for the kids.

Create Art & Essence, 823 Grand Ave. Suite 120, Glenwood Springs | $35 per person (12 & up); $25 per child (11 & under); discounted rate for families of 4+

‘Home’ featuring Jenetta Howell

6 p.m. Sunday — Jenetta Howell reprises her cabaret show “Home” featuring story telling, songs and guitar with David Dyer on the piano.

Riviera Supper Club, Glenwood Springs | reservations: 970-945-7692 | $65 includes three-course meal