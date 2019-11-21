Weekend Planner November 22-24

5th Day Friday with Ms. Liz

8 a.m. Friday — 5th Day Friday is an all-day art program for students to expand their knowledge of art through hands-on projects utilizing various mediums, art, clay and play. Be ready to build happy art memories and fun-filled outside adventures with instructor Ms. Liz and friends.

Glenwood Springs Community Art Center, 601 E. Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | $48

Friday Afternoon Club: Jen Mack

5 p.m. Friday — Jen Mack is a Detroit-born and Colorado-raised singer-songwriter who plays soulful acoustic music inspired by Motown, folk and rock music. Her vocal inspirations are Bonnie Raitt, Susan Tedeschi and Billie Holiday.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | free with coupon from the Post Independent for up to four people after 4 p.m.

Date Night w/ BOO & FINNI

7 p.m. Friday — An all-inclusive night of romantic fun, using the potter’s wheel to create an unforgettable piece of pottery. Create and paint your piece all while enjoying wine, chocolates, fruits and cheeses, and music. Price includes instruction, materials, firings, beverages and snacks. Space is limited.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | Call 970-963-2529 or sign up online at http://www.carbondaleclay.org to reserve a seat | $65 per couple

The Wolf Tones

8:30 p.m. Friday— Wes and Jay Engstrom play “cool original songs delivered with skill on guitar and soaring vocals.”

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth, Carbondale | 963-3304

Meat and Potatoes

9 p.m. Friday — Brandon Harris is a multi-instrumentalist from Denton, Texas, now residing in Denver who says music helps him explore the subconscious mind and freely express his creativity.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Painters Stage

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — Painters Stage plays European Gypsy music

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Winter on the Mountain Kick-Off

5 p.m. Saturday — Beginning at 5 p.m., enjoy the dazzling scenery of over half a million lights, fire pits to warm up and roast s’mores, live music by The Leonard Curry Trio in the Lookout Grille until 8 p.m., and when the clock strikes six, the giant musical Christmas tree will be lit. Santa will be making an appearance in the North Pole Hut in the plaza from 4-7 p.m. for wish lists and photo opps.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | free admission with food donations from 2-6 p.m.

Opera House Arson

9 p.m. Saturday — Opera House Arson came together in Aspen to create a new brand of heavy rock, grown from roots in blues, funk and soul and play an ambitious mix of original songs and unexpected covers.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Sunday Funday Family Paint

2 p.m. Sunday — The flexibility of this class allows the choice of everyone painting a similar-themed painting, the same painting with step-by-step instruction, or for each person to choose their own painting. Price includes all instruction, materials, kombucha for kids and adults, and a snack for the kids.

Create Art & Essence, 823 Grand Ave. suite 120, Glenwood Springs | $35 per person (12 years and older); $25 per child (11 years and younger); discounted rate for families of 4+