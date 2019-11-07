Weekend Planner November 8-10

Second Friday Reception

5 p.m. Friday — All Cooper Corner Gallery artists are celebrating the “Magical Gift of Art.” Santa and his Elves will be handing out Christmas ornaments on the hour at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. An evening with friends, wine, hors d’oeuvres and art.

Cooper Corner Gallery, 315 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Family paint night — pumpkin fun

6 p.m. Friday — Family paint night for ages 5 and older.

Glenwood Toys and Gifts, 822 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | call 970-945-1141 to reserve a spot | $25 per person, $35 adult with one child

Live music night with Barry Andersen

6 p.m. Friday — Local live music.

Burning Mountain Pizza & Subs, 1817 Medicine Bow Court, Silt | Free

Bessie & Friends music jam

6:30 p.m. Friday — Bring an instrument and join in.

First Baptist Church of Garfield County, 602 Grand Ave., Silt

CoMotion Dance Performance

7 p.m. Friday — Each autumn, Carbondale’s dance company CoMotion showcases a variety of works in an intimate, community setting. This year’s show is called Returning, an exploration into the layers of self and the many facets of journeying away and back home, and will include two pieces from CoMotion’s repertoire and three new works, including a piece set by the New York City-based company The Hewman Collective.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | $20

Monkey & Friends

9 p.m. Friday — Members of several local bands play acoustic rockin, folky, funky and groovin tunes and jams.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Live Music

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — Tim and Melissa play acoustic music with harmonic vocals.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

English In Action Immigrant Voices

6 p.m. Saturday — Immigrant Voices is a live storytelling event featuring English In Action students and other adult community members. Sharing stories with one another allows us to build community and discover our commonalities.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | 970-963-8200 | $10

Roaring Fork Contra Dance

7:30 p.m. Saturday — Lively community dance that all ages can enjoy — no experience or partner needed. Contras, squares, round dances, waltzes and sometimes polkas all taught by a dance caller. Live old-time music with Wooden Nickel String Band.

Carbondale Community School, 1505 Satank Road, Carbondale | adults $10, students $5

The Deer

8:30 p.m. Saturday — “The songs are spacious — airy vocals float atop lovely, languid melodies and gentle percussion, adorned with softly-swelling synths and thoughtfully-plucked fiddle and mandolin.”

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale

Coreshot

9 p.m. Saturday — Coreshot was founded in November of 2018 in Louisville, Colorado. The band currently covers Sublime and Rage Against The Machine.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Guilty Pleasure, usa

9 p.m. Saturday — Good time rock ‘n’ roll featuring M Kelly Blue.

The Black Nugget, 403 Main St., Carbondale | guiltypleasureusa.com, 948-8228 | Free

Roy Catlin

2 p.m. Sunday — With the release of his full length album “From Being Lost,” Roy Catlin brings a new feel to a classic genre. Lush with beautiful acoustic guitar work, addicting vocal melodies, and a deep rooted progressive folk sound, the album reaches everything from dreamscapes to anthems.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free