Weekend Planner Oct. 11-13

Stone Kitchen Duo



Second Friday Reception

5-8 p.m. Friday — With ‘Views from the Saddle and Beyond’ Nancy Martin presents her flair for creativity in celebrating her horses, friends, and life.

Cooper Corner Gallery, 315 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Happy Halloween or Dia De Los Muertos Canvas Painting

6 p.m. Friday — Family Paint Night. A licensed art instructor will guide you through the creative process.

Glenwood Toys and Gifts, 822 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $25 per person or $35 adult plus 1 child (must be 5 or older)

Harvest Ball

6 p.m. Friday — Six-piece A Band Called Alexis provides music; soup, salad and app potluck from 6–7 p.m.

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale | Bill 970-366-6463 Billypat4@gmail.com | $15

GSHS Fall Drama Performance ‘Murder’s in the Heir’

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday — GSHS Drama presents: ‘Murder’s in the Heir’ an audience interactive murder mystery-comedy by Billy St John. Friday is a free preview; Saturday is a ticketed performance.

Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave. | $5 students, $10 adults

‘A Walk in the Woods’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday — “A Walk in the Woods” tells the story of a Soviet diplomat and an American negotiator who develop a friendship while navigating the intricacies of nuclear arms reduction as they stroll through the forests of Geneva, Switzerland.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | 970-963-8200, http://www.thunderrivertheatre.com | $15-$30

ACES’ Annual Harvest Party

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday — Celebrate fall at Rock Bottom Ranch. This all ages, family-friendly party features lunch, pumpkin carving, apple cider pressing, vegetable harvest, hay rides, face painting, pie baking contest, arts with The Art Base, photo booth, live music from A Band Called Alexis, ranch games, and more.

ACES Rock Bottom Ranch, 2001 Hooks Spur Road, Basalt | ACES members (adults/kids) are $15 / $5; nonmembers are $18 / $8; kids under 3 are free.

Drawing & Creative Flow: A Workshop with Nicolette Toussaint

1 p.m. Saturday — Artist Nicolette Toussaint will help participants hone their drawing skills while sketching a floral still-life with soft pencils. Drawing materials and light snacks will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required.

Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | hcondon@basaltlibrary.org, 970-927-4311 | Free

Laugh Your Tail Off

6 p.m. Saturday — The event includes a dinner catered by Miner’s Claim, silent auction and a comedy show by Elliot Woolsey. Funds go to Rifle Animal Shelter.

Rifle Garfield County Airport, 375 County Road 352, Rifle | $55

Stone Kitchen Duo

2 p.m. Sunday — Acoustic-flavored Americana music cooking up a night of original music, outlaw country, bluegrass, blues and country folk.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Joshua Davis

7:30 p.m. Sunday — “An honest, hardworking family man scribing scenes of the cycle of life through dark, broken, hopeful, and triumphant times.”

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale | 963-3304