Weekend Planner Oct. 18-20

Opening Reception: A Carefully Curated Life

6 p.m. Friday — Denver-based visual artist Katie Vuletich teams up with Chicago-based sound designer Sarah Espinoza for their show A Carefully Curated Life, an experiential installation addressing mental health in the digital age. This mixed media body of work is intended to be interactive and will include mixed media images, an immersive soundscape and video, taking over the entire R2 Gallery.

R2 Gallery, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free

MJ Trio

7 p.m. Friday — Saxophonist Mark Johnson, trumpet player/pianist Tim Fox and bass player Tim Emmons.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | 970-927-0151 Free

Randy Utterback and Steve Johnson

7 p.m. Friday — Bluegrass and Americana.

Marble Distilling Co., 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free

Floodgate Operators

9 p.m. Friday — Five-piece bluegrass band from Crested Butte that combines fast, flat-picking traditionals with energetic originals.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Live music at Rivers Restaurant

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — Guilty Pleasure plays good times rock ‘n’ roll with a twist.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. Free

Octoberfest on the Mountain with Alpine Echo

Noon Saturday — Alpine Echo plays Bavarian pub songs; beer garden; stein-holding contest; keg bowling; tractor-driven hayrides; pumpkin decorating; face painting for kids; and fall-themed games like witch hat ring toss, pumpkin tic-tac-toe and a gourd toss.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs

English In Action Fiesta de Tamales

5 p.m. Saturday — Family-friendly, cross-cultural community event featuring live entertainment, a homemade meal, a tamale contest, pinatas, prize drawings, bouncy house and more.

Basalt High School, 600 Southside Drive, Basalt | advance tickets: $20/adult, $7/child; at door: $25/adult, $10/child

JAS Presents: Young Women in Jazz SheBop Performance

6:30 p.m. Saturday — Come support young women in jazz at their final performance after their two-day SheBop workshop, for girls of any musical ability from 10-18 across the Western Slope.

Carbondale Middle School, 180 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale | Free

Feeding Giants

7 p.m. Saturday — Feeding Giants is an acoustic trio covering an eclectic variety of genres from classic country, Americana, indie folk and more.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | 970-927-0151 | Free

Moonlight Bloom

9 p.m. Saturday — Drawing influence from the vast swath of ’60s and ’70s music that formed the birth of psychedelic rock.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Family Fall Festival

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday — Games, pumpkin decorating, family portraits, face painting, food and cash bar.

New Castle Gardens Pumpkin Patch, 6501 CR 214, New Castle | Free if you get tickets at Eventbrite.com ahead of time, $6 day of

Tim Lyons and Melissa Aday

2 p.m. Sunday — Acoustic and unique covers by a duo.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Glenwood Methodist Church Trunk or Treat Fun Day

4 p.m. Sunday— Trick or treating car trunks, carnival games, pumpkin painting, hot dog roast, and s’mores in front of the church.

First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

High Country Sinfonia Fall Concert

6 p.m. Sunday — This chamber string orchestra concert features music by Bach, Elgar and Debussy. Guest soloist Rob Merritt plays Tommaso Albinoni’s “Sonata in C for Solo Trumpet and Strings.” Also featured is Astor Piazzolla’s “Oblivion” arranged for four violas.

First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free