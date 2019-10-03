Weekend Planner October 4-6

Vaudeville Revue Dinner Theatre

6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday — A two-hour family fun dinner theater show with professional talent performing a variety of comedy skits, jokes, high energy dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations. Reservations recommended.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $25/Adults, $22.50/Seniors, $16/Kids 2–12; food and beverages optional and a la carte

First Friday Opening for Cultured Clay: Contemporary Latin American Ceramics

6-8 p.m. Friday — Cultured Clay: Contemporary Latin American Ceramics highlights modern works by Latino ceramic artists from across the world; including Louise Deroualle, Diego Madero, Alan Madero, Paulina Suarez and Camila Pereira.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | Free

Artist of the month opening reception

6 p.m. Friday — Pastel painter Terry Southworth is featured artist for the month of October. Her work was recently shown at the Redstone Art Fair. Light refreshments will be served.

BookCliffs Arts Center, 1100 E. 16th St., Rifle | Free

Free Film Screening Artifishal | The Fight to Save Wild Salmon

7 p.m. Friday — Artifishal is a film about people, rivers and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them. It explores wild salmon’s slide toward extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature.

Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley, 3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs | Free

Dwight F. Ferren

7 p.m. Friday — Solo acoustic guitar instrumentals.

Kan Pai, 3950 Midland Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Carsie Blanton and the Suitcase Junket

8:30 p.m. Friday — “Blanton sings with a captivating sweetness and an attitude that somehow manages to be simultaneously affable and brash.” On his latest album, “Matt Lorenz [The Suitcase Junket] pulled from a fantastically patchwork sonic palette, shaping his songs with elements of jangly folk, fuzzed-out blues, oddly textured psych-rock.”

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale | 970-963-3304

‘A Walk in the Woods’

7:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday — Inspired by a real-life incident, ‘A Walk in the Woods’ tells the story of a Soviet diplomat and an American negotiator who develop a friendship while navigating the intricacies of nuclear arms reduction as they stroll through the forests of Geneva, Switzerland.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | 970-963-8200, http://www.thunderrivertheatre.com | $15-$30

First Friday with Echo Monday

9 p.m. Friday — First Friday street party.

The Black Nugget, 403 Main St., Carbondale | Free

Louie & the Lizards

9 p.m. Friday — Louie & the Lizards is a five-piece rock, funk and contra-billy (yeah we made that up) band.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Painters Stage

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — Painters Stage plays European gypsy music.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

‘Jim Jim and friends of Sylvan Lake’ story time

10:30 a.m. Saturday — An interactive and engaging story time with Duane Ziegler, local author of children’s books. Book signing after the reading.

Glenwood Toys and Gifts, 822 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Pumpkin Jazz

5 p.m. Saturday — Pumpkin Jazz will begin with a performance for kids and families at 3:30 p.m. by Annie Booth at the Basalt Library. At 5 p.m., simultaneous events begin with the following lineup: Ann Korologos Gallery — LAPOMPE; Basalt Library — Annie Booth Trio; Capitol Creek Brewery — Jeff Jenkins Organization; Free Range Kitchen & Wine Bar — Mark Johnson Trio; Heather’s — Rush-Parrish Project; Keating Fine Art — Devachan with Chris Harrison; Mezzaluna Willits — Jeremy Mohney Trio; Tempranillo Restaurant — Valle Musico; Toklat Gallery — CMU Allstars; Starbucks — Uptown Strutters.

Basalt, 360 Market St., Basalt | http://www.tacaw.org | Free

Open Studios: ARTway Celebration

2 p.m. Sunday — CCC’s studio members will be hosting open studios and will have a gallery sale. Stop by to meet the new resident artists, check out what we’ve been working on and see if there are any ceramics you can’t live without. Artway Arch dedication at 2:30 p.m.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | Free