Garfield County weekend Planner Sept. 13-15

“Pica,” by Nicolette Toussaint, is one of the paintings on display through Oct. 7 in “All Creatures Great and Small,” at the CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons. Toussaint said she is awed by the pica’s ability to survive winters in places such as on the slopes of Mt. Sopris. “It’s an amazing feat for a creature about the size of a baked potato,” she said.



Second Friday Reception

5 p.m. Friday — Celebrate the fourth anniversary of Cooper Corner Gallery in downtown Glenwood. All 24 artists are featured this month with a big welcome to new artists. In appreciation of local customers’ support, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Cooper Corner Gallery, 513 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Glenwood Art Guild Opening Reception

5-8 p.m. Friday — Opening reception featuring works by members of the Glenwood Springs Art Guild. This show is part of the second Friday art walk, and displays the quality, creativity and expertise of each artist. Refreshments will be served. Installation will be on display through Oct. 5.

The Artists Mercantile, 720 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | 970-947-0947, http://www.artistsmg.com | Free

All Creatures Great and Small Artists Reception for Nicolette Toussaint

6-8 p.m. Friday — The reception will be held during Cooper Corner Gallery’s second Friday celebration. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 7.

CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave. 2nd floor, Glenwood Springs | coloradomtn.edu/foundation/events | Free

Chris Bank

7 p.m. Friday — Chris has performed in the Aspen area for 21 years and has also taught band and choir in the Roaring Fork Valley schools the past 15 years, and is the director of school programs for JAS Aspen as well as a current board member.

Heathers Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave, Basalt | 970-927-0151 | Free

Local Stand-up Comics

8:30 p.m. Friday —An All-Star lineup of local funny folks.

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth, Carbondale

Louie & the Lizards

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — Louie & the Lizards play resort rock.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Callin’ Old Souls and Mugsy Fay

9 p.m. Friday — Callin’ Old Souls and Mugsy Fay come together for a spooky, full moon night of live music on Friday the 13th.

Native Son, 813 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Book Signing: Nighthawk Rising

1 p.m. Saturday — Author Diana Allen Kouris she presents her new book, “Nighthawk Rising: A Biography of Accused Cattle Rustler Queen Ann Bassett of Brown’s Park,” a true story of the American West in the dangerous era of range wars and outlaws

Silt Historical Park, 707 Orchard, Silt | Free

Redstone Castle Oktoberfest

3-7 p.m. Saturday — Tap into your German side at the first annual Redstone Castle Oktoberfest for craft beer, traditional cuisine and live music provided by Alpine Echo.

The Redstone Castle, 58 Redstone Castle Lane, Carbondale | $25

Music on the Mountain: Painters Stage Variety Show

6 p.m. Saturday — The gypsy sound and reggae rhythm is the heartbeat of the local trio Painters Stage. Tonight they will be joined by a variety of entertainers including Jammin Jim Pomey and dancers from the Legacy Dance Company.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | Free with canned food donation after 4 p.m.; otherwise gondola tickets are $19/adults & $14/kids 3-12

Totally Tubular ’80s Party

8 p.m. Saturday — Come Back to the Future and dress in your best ’80s retro costumes and be ready to dance party USA. Prizes will be given for most bodacious costume and gnarliest dancer.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Martha Scanlan and Jon Neufeld

8:30 p.m. Saturday — Martha has a spectacular voice and a beautiful spirit that she brings to all her shows. Jon is Portland-based guitar player, producer and longtime musical collaborator.

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth, Carbondale

National Sheepdog Finals

8 a.m. Sunday — The 2019 USBCHA National Sheepdog Finals is a first rate herding competition that will showcase land conservation, stewardship and the region’s ranching heritage.

Strang Ranch, 0393 County Road 102, Carbondale | adults: $15/day, kids 8-16/seniors 65+: $5, carload (3 or more): $40; event pass: $60