Weekend Planner Sept. 27-29

5th Day Friday Art. Play. Play.

8 a.m. Friday — 5th Day Friday is an all-day art program for students to expand their knowledge of art through hands-on projects using various mediums: art, play, clay.K-8 students are welcome.

Glenwood Springs Community Art Center, 601 E. Sixth St., Glenwood Springs. $48 per day. Call Ms. Liz with questions 970-274-3794 $48

Readers Theater

10:30 a.m. Friday — Kids get the chance to read scripts aloud. The goals are to read effectively and fluently, practice using voice, read with expression, and use facial expressions and gestures. Registration is required.

Silt Library, 680 Home Ave. | 970-876-5500 | Free

Taylor Scott Band on Market Street

6-8 p.m. Friday — The Taylor Scott Band transcends musical genres by joyously embracing a raft of them. Funk, soul, rock and R&B all come together in this Denver-based band’s repertoire.

Market Street, Basalt | Free

Casino Night 2019 Benefiting Early Childhood Network

6-10 p.m. Friday — Casino Night is a fundraiser benefiting Early Childhood Network featuring professional gaming tables, silent auction, food, drinks and raffle prizes.

Integra Motorsports, 2302 Devereux Road, Glenwood Springs | general admission $20 (includes food and $10 worth of gaming chips); VIP admission $40 (includes food, $20 worth of gaming chips and open bar) | to purchase tickets in advance, visit Evenbrite.com or call 970-928-7111

CMC Glenwood Springs presents Climbing El Capitan

6:30 p.m. Friday — Glenwood Springs native 10-year-old Selah Schneiter and her father, Mike Schneiter, will tell the story of how Selah summoned up the courage and trained to complete the epic five-day climb of the Nose of El Capitan in Yosemite this past June. Selah is the youngest person on record to climb the 3,000-foot El Capitan.

Colorado Mountain College, 1402 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free

Concert with Bob Sima and Shannon Plummer

7 p.m. Friday — From pin-drop to foot-stomp, you will be part of Consciousness in Concert, an experience that may just change your life forever. Sima is an award-winning singer-songwriter, spiritual teacher, and musical mystic who has been called Eckhart Tolle with a guitar.

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale | $20 or more

Quilt Show

10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday — The Grand Valley Sew & Sews Quilters and the Grand Valley Historical Society present their annual quilt show where the craft of the past meets the artists and materials of the present.

Historic Battlement School House, 7235 CR 300, Battlement Mesa | suggested donation of $4

National Alpaca Farm Days

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — Come feed Alpacas, watch the little ones playing, take pictures, and just enjoy a bit of farm life. Hotdogs and refreshments served. Kids can decorate their own Alpaca cookie. Enjoy photo ops, face painting, alpaca information and education.

Sopris Alpaca Farm, 35795 Highway 6, Silt | Free

Oktoberfest Block Party

noon Saturday — Two stages for entertainment, bands, vendors, food, contests, prizes and of course beer. Dress up to win the costume contest. After party will continue at the Brew Garden from 8 p.m. to midnight with Downvalley Band at 8 p.m. and Fort Vine from 9 p.m. on.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Afternoon Printmaking: Monotypes

1 p.m. Saturday — Explore the art of monotype, a simple form of printmaking that incorporates the spontaneity of drawing and painting to produce a single image. During this class, learn how to create a painterly surface on plexiglass using rollers, brushes, palette knives, tracing and more, then transfer images to paper to produce unique works of art. Materials provided. Registration required.

Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. | email hcondon@basaltlibrary.org, call 970-927-4311, or sign up at the front desk | free

Storytellers Night

7 p.m. Saturday — Nine local storytellers tell ten-minute stories.

Beaver Lake Lodge, 201 E. Silver St., Marble | $10

Roy Catlin

2 p.m. Sunday — Roy Catlin brings a new feel to a classic genre. Lush with beautiful acoustic guitar work, addicting vocal melodies, and a deep-rooted progressive folk sound.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | free