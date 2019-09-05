Weekend Planner September 6-8

Ranen Ware



First Friday Opening for Interwoven: Fiber & Clay

6 p.m. Friday — Interwoven: Fiber & Clay features collaborative works from Carbondale and Salida fiber and clay artists, with opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | Free

First Friday Artist’s Reception

6 p.m. Friday — The Bookcliffs featured artist for September is painter Charlotte Bercher, whose work covers a variety of subjects. Light refreshments will be served.

BookCliffs Arts Center, 1100 E. 16th St., Rifle | Free

Songwriters’ Night

7 p.m. Friday — Songwriters’ Rounds featuring Suzzanne Paris, Frank Martin, David Walker Good and Charley Wagner.

Beaver Lake Lodge, 201 E. Silver St., Marble | $15

Ladies in the Round

8 p.m. Friday — Natalie Spears, Gillian Grogan, Olivia Pevec and Harper Powell will be joining forces to deliver a powerful evening of music. These women will be sharing original songs and supporting each other throughout the night.

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth, Carbondale | $20 suggested donation

Hammered Straight

8:30 p.m. Friday — Hammered Straight plays rockin’ blues.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. Live at Rivers Restaurant Friday September 6th from 8:30 – 11:30 p.m. No cover charge Free

Echo Monday

9 p.m. Friday— Echo Monday plays ’90s to modern hard alt/rock music with actual instruments.

Native Son, 813 Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs | Free

The Currys

9 p.m. Friday — Lorraine and Craig Curry and Mark Gray have been performing together up and down the Roaring Fork Valley for over 25 years. All three currently are with the Cajun/Creole, swamp pop and Zydeco band ZINZIN. They bring to each performance a wide variety of eclectic Americana.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Music on the Mountain: Echo Monday

6 p.m. Saturday — This high energy cover band draws most of its inspiration from the ’90s to modern rock/alternative scene, but occasionally dips into the ’80s and beyond to keep listeners on their toes.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | free with canned food donation after 4 p.m.; otherwise gondola tickets are $19/adults & $14/kids 3-12

Painters Stage

9 p.m. Saturday — Painters Stage is a three-piece family band from Poland. Noemi sings and plays guitar and ukulele; Krys plays guitar, accordion and keyboard and sings; and son Maks plays the electronic drums.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 6th St., Glenwood Springs | Free

Ranen Ware

2 p.m. Sunday — Ranen Ware plays songs from all ages and time periods, ’90s acoustic to golden-age country.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | free

Second Sunday music

4–7 p.m. Sunday — Charley Wagner at 4 p.m., Wes Engstrom at 4:30 p.m. and Valle Musico from 5–7 p.m.

Sopris Park, Carbondale | free

Christian Music on the Mountain: The Kings Loyal

4 p.m. Sunday — The Kings Loyal is a collective of musicians from around the Roaring Fork Valley. They specialize in Christian music with a modern rock style but also play a variety of covers.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | free with canned food donation after 2 p.m.; otherwise gondola tickets are $19/adults & $14/kids 3-12