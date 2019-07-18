Weekend TV Best Bets

Friday, July 19

The Wrong Mommy

Lifetime Movies, 8pm

After receiving a work promotion, Melanie (Jessica Morris) hires Phoebe (Ashlynn Yennie) as her personal assistant, but Phoebe has an ulterior motive for taking the job and a twisted plan for revenge involving Melanie’s mother, Carol (Dee Wallace). Vivica A. Fox and Eric Roberts also appear.

1939: Hollywood’s Golden Year, Part 3

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Tonight’s lineup of 1939 classics includes Jimmy Stewart in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Robert Donat and Greer Garson in Goodbye, Mr. Chips and Ginger Rogers in Bachelor Mother.

Wonders of the Moon

BBC America, 10pm

Explore a stunning medley of lunar delights — blood moons, super moons and total eclipses — from across the globe in this special that uses footage from low-light cameras to reveal the moon in its natural light.

The UnXplained

History, 10pm

William Shatner hosts and executive produces this new series that explores the facts behind the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. In the series premiere “Evil Places,” Shatner and his team of scientists, historians, engineers and researchers examine strange phenomena in Japan’s Suicide Forest, a haunted amusement park, a cursed and ancient city in Honduras, and a slope in the Ural Mountains of western Russia that is the site of several mysterious deaths.

Killjoys

Syfy, 10pm

The fifth and final season begins with “Run, Yala, Run.” Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) realizes The Lady has put Westerley under a collective delusion. In a world without memory, nothing is what it seems.

Saturday, July 20

Soccer: International Champions Cup

ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 7:30am Live

The summer’s biggest soccer club competition continues with Inter Milan vs. Manchester United in Singapore (ESPN2), Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Benfica in Santa Clara, Calif., (ESPN) and Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich in Houston (ESPN2).

From the Earth to the Moon

HBO2, 8:45am

You will get sucked into the marathon of this Emmy-winning 12-part 1998 miniseries chronicling the full Apollo program. And not just because it’s a who’s who with Bryan Cranston (Buzz Aldrin), Tony Goldwyn (Neil Armstrong) and Mark Harmon (Wally Schirra) among the stars.

Frankie Drake Mysteries

Ovation, 7pm

The 1920s Toronto private detective of the title (Lauren Lee Smith) puts the season’s final puzzle pieces together in back-to-back episodes: the first involving a Russian princess; the second, a British spy.

NTT IndyCar Series: Iowa 300

NBCSN, 7pm Live

NTT IndyCar stars take to Iowa Speedway for the Iowa 300 in primetime on NBCSN.

Million Dollar Mile: “I Think He Looks Like a Snack”

CBS, 8pm

Former Harvard football player Zak Aossey takes on Harvard medical student and track star Rebecca “The Harvard Hammer” Hammond in the new episode “I Think He Looks Like a Snack.”

Apollo: The Forgotten Films

Discovery Channel, 8pm

This two-hour documentary employs never-before-seen footage to pay tribute to the engineers and scientists who worked behind the scenes to land the first humans on the moon.

First Man

HBO, 8pm

Ryan Gosling stars as Neil Armstrong in this 2018 biopic.

The Madam of Purity Falls

Lifetime, 8pm A teen (Riverdale’s Trevor Stines) thinks he’s joining his neighbor’s (Olivia d’Abo) landscaping business. It’s an escort service.

Moon Landing

BBC America, 9pm

This special presents high-quality NASA footage and extensive news broadcasts from every corner of the globe to re-create the excitement and elation as 650 million people tuned in to watch Neil Armstrong’s remarkable first steps on the moon.

Apollo 11

CNN, 9pm

Relive the 1969 moon landing just in time for its 50th anniversary, with restored footage depicting the entire event — from the hardworking team at NASA to the hundreds of people lined up and waiting for launch to the actual landing itself.

Sunday, July 21

Golf: The British Open: Final Round

Golf Channel & NBC, beginning at 4am Golf Channel and NBC air the final round of the 148th Open Championship from Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

NBCSN, 3pm

Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and other top Monster Energy Cup Series drivers compete on New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s 1.058-mile oval.

Burden of Truth: “The Right Road”

The CW, 8pm

As the murder trial begins, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) defend against an avalanche of evidence. With things not looking good, Joanna risks everything by putting an unexpected witness on the stand. Billy faces the heartbreaking reality of his decision to get Shane (Andrew Chown) the help he needs.

Death Row Stories: “Memory of a Murder”

HLN, 8pm

Despite lack of physical evidence, Kevin Keith has spent 25 years locked up after a masked attacker shot up an apartment, leaving three dead and two young children clinging to life. However, a young public defender believes long-hidden case records will shed new light on these murders and clear Kevin’s name.

Shark Terror: The Real “Jaws”

REELZ Channel, 8pm

Long before the mega-blockbuster Jaws film franchise, there was a terrifying real-life serial-killing shark that terrorized the New Jersey shore. This two-hour special looks back at how, over 12 days in 1916, this predator killed four people and severely injured another, eventually inspiring Jaws.

UFOs: The Lost Evidence: “American UFO Coverups” Travel Channel, 8pm

For the first time on national television, UFOs captured on film in Utah, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Puerto Rico confirm the rising number of sightings. Yet, credible evidence is continually denied or covered up by the military. Will the Pentagon’s secret UFO program reveal shocking evidence of what the military has known for decades?

Southern Charm New Orleans: “No Thanks Given” Bravo, 9pm Justin struggles to get on the same page as Kelsey about their future, and Tamica and Barry struggle to get on the same parenting page. While planning her wedding, Reagan questions why Tamica has abandoned her during such an important moment in her life.

Instinct: “Big Splash”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Big Splash,” a party turns into a crime scene when the birthday girl’s stepmother falls to her death and the guests and staff are put under a microscope by the NYPD.

The Movies: “The 2000s to Today”

CNN, 9pm

This episode explores popular films from the 2000s, from the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings movies to Moulin Rouge! and more.

Big Little Lies

HBO, 9pm

Hold on, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon). Celeste (Nicole Kidman) is going to ask her mom-in-law (Meryl Streep) about a terrible event in abusive murdered son Perry’s childhood!

Nazis on Drugs: Hitler and the Blitzkrieg

History, 9pm

This two-hour special is the story of World War II told through the astonishing filter of a widespread Nazi scheme to provide methamphetamine to German soldiers to make them invincible. It’s an incredible, long-hidden history of a devious plan to find the chemical edge the Nazis knew they would need to win.

Grantchester

PBS, 9pm

When a professor dies at a cutting-edge computer laboratory, Geordie turns to Leonard for assistance. As they discover the messy love lives of the computer laboratory team, Cathy is tricked, Will returns and Mrs. C makes a shocking discovery.

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage: “Preempted” FOX, 9:30pm

When news coverage of a crazy car chase stops The Flare from airing, Fred doesn’t have anything to talk about on the aftershow until a call from a fan changes everything.

The Good Fight: “Reddick v Boseman”

CBS, 10pm Season 1 of the CBS All Access drama The Good Fight continues on CBS tonight with the episode “Reddick v Boseman,” featuring guest star Louis Gossett Jr. as Carl Reddick, the firm’s founding partner.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

National Geographic, 10pm Separating the wheat from the chaff on MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen is nothing compared to what Gordon Ramsay happily endures in this thrilling anthropological deep dive into little-known food cultures. The six-part series, which has already been renewed for a second season, sends the celebrity chef to remote parts of the world to forage, hunt, fish and cook with locals.