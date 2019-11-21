Wolf films show tonight at CMC

Colorado is becoming a battleground for wolf reintroduction.

Shutterstock

The Roaring Fork Group of the Colorado Sierra Club brings the “Howl Yes!” Film Series to the Roaring Fork Valley at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the CMC Spring Valley Campus.

This family-friendly, wolf-focused evening features the 2019 film “Epic Yellowstone: Return Of The Predators”, along with two short films from the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project, that explore the myths, reality and benefits of gray wolves.

“Epic Yellowstone,” from the Smithsonian Channel, gives an up-close look at a year in the lives of the wolves and grizzly bears of Yellowstone National Park’s ecosystem, after returning in record numbers through one of the most ambitious restoration projects in history.

The program also includes a short talk by Delia Malone, noted ecologist and wildlife chair of the Colorado Sierra Club, to help answer the question “What if wolves were restored to Colorado?” She will also be on-hand to answer questions from the audience.

The evening’s films and talk are free of charge (a $5 donation is suggested to cover costs), and there will be free refreshments and an opportunity to meet local Sierra Club members in the campus lobby starting at 5:30 p.m.