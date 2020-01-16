Women’s march and LunaFest film festival bring female focus to Glenwood Springs Saturday

Scenes from the second Women's March in January 2018, held in Carbondale. This year's march takes place at 11 a.m. starting at Centennial Park in downtown Glenwood Springs.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent file

From Washington D.C. to Glenwood Springs, demonstrators will participate in women’s marches across the country Saturday.

In 2017, the Women’s March on Washington saw people from all walks of life come together to advocate for women’s rights.

Approximately 3 million people participated in 653 marches throughout the nation during the Women’s March on Washington three years ago.

This Saturday’s Women’s March in Glenwood Springs will begin at 11 a.m. in Centennial Park at 828 Grand Ave.

The event features four guest speakers, including: immigrant rights activist Sophia Clark, Grand Valley Citizen’s Alliance Chair Leslie Robinson, Glenwood Springs Citizen’s Alliance Vice President Sarah Rankin Gordon, and Roaring Fork School District Board member Jasmin Ramirez.

The Women’s March in Glenwood Springs will proceed down Grand Avenue and across the pedestrian bridge, before heading back to Centennial Park.

“There are so many issues,” said Connie Overton, one of the event’s local organizers. “We’ve got a lot a work ahead of us to make a change.”

Overton anticipated Saturday’s Women’s March in Glenwood Springs to conclude no later than 1 p.m.

LunaFest held in conjunction

“Ballet After Dark,” by B. Monét, will be one of seven films featured at Saturday’s Lunafest in Glenwood Springs.

Publicity photo

Also on Saturday, shortly after the Women’s March, Lunafest — a film festival inspired by women filmmakers and issues — is set to take place at the Hotel Colorado beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The traveling film festival will present three screenings in the hotel’s Devereux Ballroom, at 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Each screening will last roughly two hours and will showcase seven short films, including:

Purl — Directed by Pixar Animation Studios’ Kristen Lester and Gillian Libbert-Duncan, in “Purl” a ball of yarn with the same name takes a job at fast-paced company where no one else looks like her.

Ballet After Dark — In “Ballet After Dark,” writer/director Brittany “B. Monét” Fennell tells the story of a young woman who creates an organization to help survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence through dance therapy.

There You Are — Award-winning director Lisa Donato, from Billings, Montana, has earned a following telling stories about the struggles women face. In “There You Are,” a trans woman has to dress like a man in order to say goodbye to her dying grandmother.

Xmas Cake – This American Shelf-Life — In this coming-of-middle-age short film, Chinese and British director May Yams and New York writer/producer Petra Hanson detail a female pop singer’s trials and tribulations and showcases cultures from New York to Tokyo.

Game — As its title suggests, “Game” follows the new kid in town who makes quite the impression at a high school boys’ basketball tryout. Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Jeannie Donohoe, “Game” has been screened at 200 festivals and received 70 international awards.

Lady Parts — Erin Rye and Jessica Sherif tell the story of an aspiring actress named Liz who gets her big break in a new drama film. However, Liz quickly realizes the setbacks of being a woman on a Hollywood film set in this comedic short film.

How To Swim — Award-winning filmmaker Nao Gusakov, in “How to Swim,” tells the story of a terrified pregnant woman, who – days before her due date – kidnaps a motherly stranger for a mischievous afternoon outing.

Tickets for Lunafest can be purchased online for $20 through lunafest.org or at Treadz in Glenwood Springs, Misty’s Coffee in Silt or Susan’s Flowers in Carbondale.

Attendees may also purchase tickets at the door for $25.

All proceeds from Lunafest in Glenwood Springs will benefit the nonprofit Advocate Safehouse Project, which provides support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

