Z-O-O-M spelling bee fundraiser supports CMC and Literacy Outreach in Garfield County

Back and better than ever, Spellabration fundraiser for Colorado Mountain College and Literacy Outreach will be held over Zoom this year with the theme MasqueREAD. The news release states there’s only been one cancellation of the fundraiser’s history, during 2020, but prepared to follow COVID-19 guidelines this year, the adult spelling bee and silent auction will virtually air at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30. Literacy Outreach and CMC often team up to help educate residents of Garfield County, the release states.

“Literacy Outreach serves all of Garfield County, offering one-on-one tutoring to basic literacy and English language learners,” the release states. “Many students move from Literacy Outreach to CMC, where the Learning Labs help prepare them to earn their high school diploma or pass an equivalent exam.”

The rules will be adjusted this year to coincide with the virtual setting, in what the release refers to as “COVID style.” All teams will have a chance to spell all the words instead of being eliminated after two spelling errors. Every word will be weighted according to difficulty and the team with the most points at the end will be able to boast the honorable title of Garfield County Spelling Champions.

Audience participation, although still virtual, is highly encouraged. The release states this year’s costume contest will now be a competition of who has the best mask, topical and trendy, and bidding for the online auction will take place in the days leading up to the event and afterwards.

“Spellebration always included the largest and most diverse auction in the county,” the release states.

To sign up, teams must submit a registration fee of $100. This can be paid by the team or a business or organization that’s sponsoring them, the release states. There are limited spots and sign-ups must be completed by Monday, April 26. For more information or to sign up, contact Rachel Baylor at Literacy Outreach 970-945-5282 or programs@literacyoutreach.org .